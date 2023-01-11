Scrum & Technical Lead
2023-01-11
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future. Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers.
What's in it for you?
Would you like to be a key contributor in Volvo Cars transformation in becoming more oriented towards software development? We are now looking for a Scrum & Technical Leader, Complete SW & Electronics Configuration 94013 within the 94010 Architecture & Design Strategy at Volvo Cars Headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The team Software Configuration/Network Design/ SignalDataBas management will take the responsibility for the signal data base (com-systems), performing releases of the configuration and signal data base to all car projects, managing signal communication dimensioning of electrical systems in the complete car, and supporting many different development teams with signal communication. We are working with securing configuration of communication in the car, creating new functions and updates of the method and tools. The team works in a dynamic and inspiring agile environment, with development, improvement and learning as important cornerstones. We work within a large network of people; architects, designers, and test engineers for electrical development, continuously developing our processes and tools in a cooperation with our IT tool supplier and our inhouse tool development department. We have high focus on working in team to manage complex issues and knowledge learnings together.
You will lead team/tasks/works:
The team delivers working methods and tools to create the design and configuration/communication for the complete electrical system for different car projects. The team collaborates with all SW development team that works with our cars' electrical architecture and communication strategies to implement signals/messages on different technologies, such as CAN, LIN, FLEXRAY, ETHERNET and SomeIP. We create and maintain the existing configuration and signal database tools, as well as playing a key role in setting up the toolchain for electrical signal database generation. Coach and train the design engineers and realizing the needs from teams within the communication platform. Analyze new concepts and strategies to assist the organization in the best way, such as applying agile development methods to enable continuous integration and delivery. Continuously work with processes, method, concept and workflow development and improvements to meet future needs. As a Scrum & Technical Leader you will be a leader together with the PO of the team, owning and deciding upon priorities in the Team Backlog from a business perspective.
Your main responsibilities includes: Nursing the area and team with short term improvements and long term road maps. Lead our Team together with Team Manager and PO. Work with Product Managers and other Scrum and Product Owners to define and maintain the team backlog. Maintain a dialog with all our Stakeholders both for team intake and as a team ambassador. Validate backlog items making sure they meet the acceptance criteria and definition of done (DoD) for our teams. Support the Team to facilitate technical and team tasks in an effective manner. You will also be part of the team analysing technical concepts together with stakeholders and architects to define sustainable solutions
Do you fit the profile?
We believe that you have a university degree in Electrical or Computer Engineering or equivalent area, as well as experience of automotive embedded systems, preferably within configuration, signal database and communication area. You have experience from working in a technical leadership role and have experience working in an agile development environment. You are self-driven with ability to clearly express the connections between larger business goals and small backlog items. A technical leader who empowers others to be curious and improve. You have ability to communicate clearly and concisely, in written and spoken English, with technical development teams as well as with managers and business teams.
Experience or understanding in either of the areas stated below is meritorious: Variability and configuration management. Knowledge of cars development in general or Volvo Cars R&D development in particular. Base technologies within HW/SW Platform and SDB. Safety and security: Autosar standard. Object Oriented principles. Issue management systems. Mentor Graphics and Vector tools such as CN, ELEKTRA or equal engineering tools.
Competence and experience are important, but personality is key! To fit this position, you need to be passionate about people and our products. We believe that you are a servant leader that focuses on the deliveries as much as the people in the teams. You have the courage to drive innovation and improvements. You like problem solving are analytical and structured with a great ability to keep a holistic/strategic mindset rather than getting stuck in details. Further, you are a great communicator and networker, engaging people throughout the entire organization which makes it easy for you to collaborate with people. It comes naturally for you to build trust, and you have an open and flexible mind, curiosity to learn new things and a willingness to share knowledge and experience in a cross-functional and cross-organizational team.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position, please contact Hiring Manager Ove Berndtsson, oberndts@volvocars.com
, +46 708 206878. #LI-CS1 Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-25
