Scrum Master with Python skills
2024-02-19
Job Description
In our Operations team we are searching for an operational scrum master preferably with some python developer skills. The expectation of this role is to strengthen our agile way of working, supporting our lead roles as well as team and bringing further structure to our backlog and planned work. Our desire for the role is also to be somewhat hands-on in the delivery work of the team with some Python skills to help us manage our in-house developed support services.
Focus for the role:
* The Scrum Master facilitates the agile team meetings and ceremonies like planning, daily stand ups, sprint reviews, demos, and retrospectives and maintain the team backlog and workflow.
* They also track and visualize the team's capacity, velocity and progress to become more predictable and they constantly work to remove or escalate any impediments to enable maximal pace .
* They secure efficient communication within the team and to other Teams about dependencies concerning the epics and stories that are worked on in the current sprint.
Expectations on continuous tasks for the role:
* Servant leadership - create the prerequisites for the Team to work efficiently on the work at hand
* Keep Team and PO updated about the agile ways of working
* Facilitate ceremonies like: Daily, Sprint planning, Retrospective, Sprint review, Demo, Backlog refinement
* Optimize workflow and challenge backlog order to maximize value instead of output
* In dialogue with PO reflect company capacity allocation considering the team's unique setup
* Together with Team balance: new development/ maintenance/ analysis/ innovation/improvements - act if un-balanced
* Escalate impediments and when things cannot be done according to plan
* Follow up on action plan
* Ensure action plan from retrospective
* Ensure that stories are accepted and closed
* Participate in Scrum of Scrums and highlight changes to the plan
* Align and communicate with other Scrum master's e.g., through the Scrum Master Forum
About Verisure
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions.
performance and value-driven. We protect more than five million customers in 17 countries. Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire and flood - and we save lives.
The Verisure Innovation Centre in Malmö is Sweden's award-winning innovation centre for the connected & protected smart-home market. We create services and products for smarter, safer and more secure homes, serving customers throughout Europe. We believe that we make a difference every day. To do that, we need committed and engaged employees. Our people are accountable for delivering world-class service and they are passionate about making the world a safer and more secure place. Our teams operate with integrity and respect for one another, fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit. We are building a high-performance organization in an environment characterized by humbleness and knowledge sharing.
We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile and lean, high.
Are you interested in becoming part of Verisure? Apply today!
We are excited to hear from you! Send your application already today. If you have questions regarding this position reach out to our Global TA Specialist, Lucas Stenberg at lucas.stenberg@verisure.com
