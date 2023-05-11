Scrum Master with experience in Power Platform
2023-05-11
Job Description:
We are seeking an experienced Scrum Master to join our team in Power Platform. The Scrum Master will work closely with cross-functional teams to implement agile methodologies and ensure successful delivery of projects. The ideal candidate should have excellent communication and leadership skills, as well as a solid understanding of the Power Platform.
Responsibilities:
Facilitate agile ceremonies (sprint planning, daily stand-ups, sprint reviews, and retrospectives)
Coach and mentor team members to adopt agile methodologies
Collaborate with product owners to prioritize and manage the backlog
Monitor and track team progress and identify and address roadblocks
Promote a culture of continuous improvement and innovation
Maintain and improve team processes to ensure quality and efficiency
Ensure adherence to Scrum principles and guidelines
Requirements:
At least 7 years of experience as a Scrum Master in an agile environment
Solid understanding of the Power Platform and its capabilities
Excellent communication and leadership skills
Experience with agile project management tools (e.g. JIRA, Trello)
Certification in Scrum Master (CSM or equivalent) preferred
Ability to adapt to changing priorities and requirements
If you have any questions or would like to apply for this position, please send your resume and cover letter to careers@acumant.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-28
