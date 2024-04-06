Scrum Master with Development Skills (.NET & AWS) to Charging services
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Role Summary
As a Scrum Master with development skills, you will play a dual role in our organization. You will spend approximately 60% of your time facilitating Scrum processes and removing impediments for the development team. The remaining 40% will be dedicated to hands-on development work, focusing on .NET and AWS technologies. This unique position requires a balance of agile project management skills and technical expertise.
Job Responsibilities
* Scrum Master (60%) Facilitate daily stand-ups, sprint planning, retrospectives, and sprint reviews.
* Assist the product owner with backlog management and prioritization.
* Identify and remove impediments to the development team's progress.
* Promote Scrum values within the team and organization.
* Track and communicate team velocity and sprint/release progress.
* Backend/Full Stack Developer (.NET & AWS) (40%) Design, develop, and maintain applications using .NET technologies with a focus on scalability, security, and reliability.
* Leverage AWS services to enhance application performance and availability.
* Collaborate with front-end developers and other team members to establish objectives and design more functional, cohesive codes to enhance the user experience.
* Participate in code reviews and help maintain high standards of code quality.
Qualifications
* Proven experience as a Scrum Master with a strong understanding of agile methodologies.
* Solid background in software development, specifically in .NET frameworks and AWS cloud services.
* Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
* Strong communication and leadership skills, with the ability to coach and mentor teams.
* Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
* Scrum Master certification (CSM, PSM, or equivalent) is preferred.
* Experience in full-stack development is a plus.
How to Apply
If you are a talented Scrum master with .NET Full-Stack Developer skills who is excited about our modernization efforts and possesses Scrum techniques and the technical proficiencies we require, including the ability to contribute to team organization and productivity and also to contribute to architecture discussions and design decisions, we encourage you to apply. Our team is committed to fostering diversity and welcomes candidates from all backgrounds. We firmly believe that diverse perspectives drive innovation and success. please apply to this post.
If you need more information about this job please contact the hiring manager tarek.x.fawaz@scania.com
.
