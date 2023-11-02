Scrum Master (Infrastructure team)
Are you up for a challenge - taking our Agile team to the next level?
We are looking for a motivated team player into our infrastructure team. We wish you to support and guide the team in their Agile practices journey. You will be able to share your ideas, experiment with new techniques and find innovative ways of solving impediments allowing you to make a lasting impact.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Promote and lead the change in team and in our organization;
• Foster an Agile mindset and drive continuous improvement in accordance with best practices;
• Provide leadership, coaching, feedback, teaching and mentor with the ambition to create high performing teams and individuals;
• Contribute towards our strong Scrum Masters community;
• Learn and improve through our training programs and daily work;
• Be a part of high performing international team of professionals.
What is needed in this role:
• Being self-driven, proactive and structured.
• Ability to give and take responsibility.
• Excellent communication skills with the ability to engage, influence and inspire teams and stakeholders to drive collaboration and alignment.
• Being solution-oriented and open-minded team player with desire to improve continuously.
• Acknowledging excellent work and ability to coach, support and coordinate the team.
• Previous experience as Scrum Master / Team Coach.
• Fluency in English, both written and oral.
• Hands-on experience using tools such as Jira, Confluence.
• Bachelor's or Masters degree in a related field or a great experience in the tech field.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals. We're on a journey of constant improvement, exploring new opportunities as they arise. Come on board with us and be a part of this exciting journey, making a real impact together." Hanna Lindeberg, your future leader
We look forward to your application at 15.11.2023 the latest.
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Hanna Lindeberg (hanna.lindeberg@swedbank.ee
)
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8 58 59 44 37
Finansförbundet: Åke
Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3300-4900EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4100-6100EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3500-5300EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-estonia).
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
