Scrum Master for future assignments
Adecco Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-06-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Adecco Professionals is now investing in our digital offer and therefore we are looking for experienced Scrum Masters who wishes to enable the labor markets digital transformation with an agile way of working. Are you ready to take on new challenges where you and your goals are in focus? Welcome, you are in the right place! We offer flexibility and want to give you an opportunity to express your wishes and desired career paths, as a consultant at Adecco you are always at the center.
As a Scrum Master with us
We offer a wide range of assignments and therefore the possibilities are many. However, there is a common focus for all our missions, and that is that your opinion matters. You now have a unique opportunity to be involved in laying the foundation for our digital team at Adecco Professionals. Since we want to help you find future assignment that matches your goals and qualifications, the tasks may vary, but below is a selection of what your day in your coming position might include.
• Coaching and supporting the team with the implementation of agile practices.
• Educating the team in Scrum, Extreme Programming (XP), Kanban or any other agile methods selected, ensuring that the agreed way of working is being followed.
• Building a high-performing team environment, enabling continuous flow, learning and improvement.
The responsibilities in the role as a Scrum Master is to both manage the sprint planning as well as to support the teams to fulfill assignments.
Your background
We are looking for you who 's very strong in both formal and influential/inspirational leadership such as coaching, active listening and empowering teams and people. You are good with people and can energize and motivate a team. You are also excellent at cooperating and communicating with people on different levels and positions both in and outside the organization. We believe that you have an ability to participate in solution and architectural discussions, as well as experience with working in complex software. you have found the advantages of the scrum way which you happily share with the rest of your team.
• You are a certified Sum master, desirably within SAFE, and have several years of experience within product development.
• You have a high level of commitment and a good sense for details.
• You have an analytical and detail-oriented mindset.
• You are fluent in English both in writing and speech.
It is also meritorious if you have a degree in relevant area, such as electrical engineering, engineering physics etc. and several years of experience within product development.
Why Adecco?
We at Adecco Professionals strive to be the obvious choice for our consultants and show the way to the best jobs. You who apply to us are always met by personal service and an "everything-is-possible attitude".
About application
If you are interested, please feel free to contact me at Fredrika.Holm@adecco.se
. Once we have received your application, the first step in the process will be an email with one or more tests, depending on how your application process has looked with us in the past. Adecco uses tests as part of the process to make as quality-assured and fair an assessment as possible. You will also receive a video interview sent to you via email, which you are welcome to conduct whenever you have the opportunity.
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are warmly welcome to contact the responsible recruiters, Fredrika Holm via Fredrika.Holm@adecco.se
. If you have questions regarding registration, please contact Adecco Candidate Support via info@adecco.se
.
We look forward to receiving your application and moving the dialogue forward!
Sökord: IT, Gothenburg, Scrum, Agile methods, Teamleader, Scrum master, SAFE, Sprint, Sprint planning. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-40736". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Business Manager
Fredrika Holm Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Adecco Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7923108