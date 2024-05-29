It Solutions Manager To Lindab
Nexer Recruit AB / Datajobb / Båstad Visa alla datajobb i Båstad
2024-05-29
, Laholm
, Ängelholm
, Halmstad
, Bräcke
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Recruit AB i Båstad
, Laholm
, Halmstad
, Helsingborg
, Falkenberg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready for a challenging and dynamic role as our new IT Solutions Manager? We are strengthening our team and looking for a colleague that thrives in a varied work environment and enjoys both independent tasks and team collaboration. We look forward to receiving your application!
WE OFFERYou will join a workplace with a strong sense of community at Lindab, you will have significant responsibility and the opportunity to influence your work and your professional development. This role offers you the chance to daily challenge yourself with diverse tasks that combine practical work with problem-solving and optimization.
YOU WILLBe a crucial part of our organization managing a dynamic team of 10-12 direct reports located in Poland, Stockholm, Malmö, and Grevie. The role includes to develop strategies regarding Product Selection Software and BIM databases that support the business and Lindab Group strategy goals. Together with your team, your mission is to develop solutions based on customer journeys to simplify business processes with Lindab through existing and new software applications. Other parts are to find ways of simplifying, improving, or standardizing common routines and processes for all products under the responsibility of IT Solutions. Areas of responsibility;
Be a member of the management team within Innovation and Product management
Participate at IS/IT Steering Group Meetings in matters of Product Selection Software development
Follow up on team activities to facilitate requirement prioritization.
Act as Product Owner for CAD applications and BIM databases
Manage budget for various projects and your cost center.
Contribute within the competence field to the Second line technical support that gives accurate information to First line technical support
YOU ARE
To be successful in this role, we expect you to have several years of experience leading a similar team with responsibility for software and systems. You should also have at least 5 years of experience in IT roles such as product owner, system architect, requirements specialist, or software developer. Strong leadership skills, including the ability to create psychological safety and develop team members, are essential. Preferred experience includes working with product selection tools and systems, industrial experience, and relevant e-commerce solutions, as well as ERP, PIM and PLM knowledge. A university degree in IT is required, and you should be fluent in Swedish and English. We are looking for someone that is customer and business-focused. You are also a strategic thinker with attention to detail and as a leader you are decisive, supportive, and structured. You should be service-oriented, able to work independently and collaboratively, and have excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Finally, being analytical, meticulous, and unpretentious is also important for this role.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?Discover the opportunity of a lifetime and explore your career options. With our collaboration with Nexer Recruit, we invite you to reach out directly to recruitment consultants Artan Bitiqi at artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
/ +46 723 612 844 or Johanna Värmfors at johanna.varmfors@nexergroup.com
/ +46 730 821 230 if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT LINDABLindab is a leading ventilation company in Europe. Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and systems for energy-efficient ventilation and a healthy indoor climate. The products are characterised by high quality, ease of installation and sustainable thinking.
The Group had sales of SEK 13,114 m in 2023 and is established in 20 countries with approximately 5,000 employees. The Nordic region accounted for 45 percent of sales in 2023, Western Europe for 42 percent, Central Europe for 12 percent and Other markets for 1 percent. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB. Read more about Lindab at https://www.lindabgroup.com/ Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Recruit AB
(org.nr 556975-4970), https://nexerrecruit.com/ Arbetsplats
Nexer Recruit Kontakt
Artan Bitiqi artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com +46723612844 Jobbnummer
8715790