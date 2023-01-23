Scrum Master/ Agile Coach for a client in Lund!
2023-01-23
Arbetsuppgifter
In this role you will help our client 's cross-functional team with their agile transformation journey.
Job Assignments
As a Scrum Master/ Agile Coach you will have the following tasks:
• You will be a attendant leader, and your role will involve to protect the team from interference as well as helping to remove impediments that could impede the team from reaching their Sprint Goals.
• Responsible of introducing, coaching and teaching the Product Owners and Development team on the organizations' Agile values.
• You will be the bridge between the Scrum Teams and the Transformation team.
• Within this position you are expected to secure the motivation and well-being of the team members.
• Supporting teams to cooperate and perform at their best, by facilitating an open communication during Sprint Planning, Daily Scrum and Sprint Retrospective.
• Facilitating the use of Jira and metrics to improve the delivery performance.
Requirements
Our client wants you to fulfill the following requirements:
• Ability to adjust to LFS way of working agile.
• As a person you are people-oriented, and you have good listening skills.
• It is important that you are flexible, since the role will develop/change over time.
• You have the ability to see and propose improvements, as well as to feed/discuss proposals into the Transformation project.
• You can serve four new teams, three on Story Level, one at Feature level, and you have the ability to synch those four teams.
• Ability to Participate in some Transformation team events.
• You can master the event/cadence matrix.
• Support backlog owners in how to write Descriptions, Acceptance Criteria and Benefit Hypothesis.
• You have knowledge and experience in: Scrum Engineering, World Class Manufacturing Agile Transformations, Jira and Waterfall Methodology.
• You have a fluent level of Swedish and English.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start: ASAP/ 06-02-2023
End: 29-02-2024, with the possibility of extension
Deadline for the application: 25-01-2023
Equipment: You are expected to bring your own device
Location: Lund
Om företaget
