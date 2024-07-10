Scrum Master

Cubane Solutions AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-07-10


Assignment
We are looking for a Scrum Master (with Agile software development experience) for Product Individual/Adaptations Software Development.
Important to have extensive experience as Scrum master in software development.
Has proven experience working with product owner to lead the software development.
Education
IT/Engineering, Agile educations
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

