Scrum Master
Cubane Solutions AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cubane Solutions AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Gävle
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment
We are looking for a Scrum Master (with Agile software development experience) for Product Individual/Adaptations Software Development.
Important to have extensive experience as Scrum master in software development.
Has proven experience working with product owner to lead the software development.
Education
IT/Engineering, Agile educations
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-09
E-post: careers@cubane.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cubane Solutions AB
(org.nr 556970-3597), http://www.cubane.se
Malmskillnadsgatan 44 A (visa karta
)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8796143