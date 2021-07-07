Scrum Master - Nexer AB - Datajobb i Borås
Scrum Master
Nexer AB / Datajobb / Borås
2021-07-07
We're enabling digital transformation for our customers and ourselves and agile ways of working is key. We are looking for scrum masters with a strong technical background to enable teams to deliver at their highest capacity. Now is the perfect time for you to join us on an exciting journey!
As Scrum Master you deliver true business value with your team colleagues and together with other departments within the company. You'll join an agile and self-organized development team which is responsible for all elements of application and service development. Your team is involved in all aspect of developing such as requirement work, architecture, development, testing, operations etc. You will also work cross functional within the organizationsharing knowledge within your areas of expertise and cooperating with other teams.
In this role your most important goal is to help the team perform at their highest level. This involves removing any impediments to progress, facilitating meetings and working closely with the product owner and key stakeholders to make sure the backlog(s) are in good shape. You will support an open, honest and collaborative mindset within the team.
What can we offer you?
Our customers can be found in all different types of product development companies and we work with everything from the latest telecom technology to connected and autonomous vehicles. We work either in Nexer-team deliveries or as part of the customer 's team. Regardless you will get the opportunity to work with the latest technology and ensure continuous development. You set the bar for your ambitions -we see no limitations.
Some of your key responsibilities:
Act as an agile coach, implementing and supporting agile principles, practices and rules of the scrum process and other rules that the team has agreed upon.
Build a high-performing team, by focusing on improving team dynamics and performance
Escalate any risks/impediments that could hinder the team in achieving its objectives
Drive tactical, consistent team-level improvement as part of the scrum process
Understand business strategy, objectives and technology to ensure development work is prioritized by business value, work is aligned with objectives and help the team overcome development roadblocks
Select tool, framework, and methodologies for team-level activities
Facilitate efforts of large and complex features that may involve integrating multiple teams
Who are You
As a person you are solution and delivery oriented with a strong drive and problem-resolution approach. You have deep technical knowledge having worked as developer previously, perhaps you want to continue developing and have split role? You manage conflict, drive engagement, build effective teams and optimize work processes. You are culture and people driven, with a team before me mind-set.
The must-have:
Agile mindset, you areagile, you don't do agile
You most likely have an educational background as a systems scientist, engineer or similar
Experience from software development in roles like software developer, tester, business analyst or architect
Minimum 2 years of experience in working as a scrum master
Experience in Azure DevOps, Jira or equivalent system
Excellent leadership, communication, coordination and inter-personal skills
Excellent meeting moderation and facilitation skills
Fluent in English and Swedish, written and spoken
Application
You are very welcome to send in your application via the link below. We are not able to handle applications sent via email, but if you have specific questions, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter Klara Matsdotter at klara.matsdotter@nexergroup.com or Consultant Manager Sara Lindahl at sara.lindahl@nexergroup.com. We work with ongoing selection and the position may be filled before the last application date.
