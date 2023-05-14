Scooter mechanic
2023-05-14
The Swedish company (TS Stockholm AB) is an importer and developer of spare parts for two wheel 50cc motorbikes and snowmobiles.
Our office, warehouse and R&D is located in the municipality of Jarfaella 25km outside Stockholm, the capital of Sweden.
We are now looking for a colleague with a passion and interest for power sport vehicles.
Your main work task will be supporting our R&D team and you should have the experiences in :
• Vehicle mechanics
• Vehicle electronics
• Troubleshooting
• Computer skills
• Product development
• Product testing
If this matches your profil and you are interested in joining our team, then don 't hesitate to contact us Så ansöker du
E-post: jobba@twostroke.se
