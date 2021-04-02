SCM Coordinator - Samsung Electronics Nordic AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
SCM Coordinator
Samsung Electronics Nordic AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-02
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 70 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success
Minimum 5 years working experience in SCM related field
Korean & English speaking and writing
Experienced in using MS Office, especially Excel
SAP experience
As a person in charge of product supply from Samsung factories into Nordic market, SCM Coordinator does Demand Forecasting, purchasing, and coordination of various issues and information between local (Nordic) area and HQ/Factories/Other sales subsidiaries in order to give the best support to Sales with maximized operational efficiency.
JOB SCOPE
Responsible for inputting and updating AP2 Forecast considering market, supply situation and channel PSI with reference of Sales Order, AP1 Forecast.
Be aware of new model introduction schedule and channel model selection
In cope with PM, manage EOL process
Responsible for purchasing (right quantity, right timing, and right price)
Contact HQ and factories to solve shortage or excessive supply situation
Give supply information to Sales and Indoor Sales (AP1) in case of necessity
Prepare and be major part in SCM day meeting
Analyze and report customers' sell-out, channel inventory and WOS.
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
Preferably degree in Business Administration, Commerce, Industrial engineering, Logistics or equivalent
Minimum 5 years working experience in SCM related field
Korean & English speaking and writing
Experienced in using MS Office, especially Excel
SAP experience
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-02
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-13
Adress
SAMSUNG Electronics Nordic AB
Torshamnsgatan 48
16428 KISTA
Jobbnummer
5671186
Sökord
