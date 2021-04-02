SCM Coordinator - Samsung Electronics Nordic AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm

Samsung Electronics Nordic AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-02Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 70 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term successMinimum 5 years working experience in SCM related fieldKorean & English speaking and writingExperienced in using MS Office, especially ExcelSAP experienceAs a person in charge of product supply from Samsung factories into Nordic market, SCM Coordinator does Demand Forecasting, purchasing, and coordination of various issues and information between local (Nordic) area and HQ/Factories/Other sales subsidiaries in order to give the best support to Sales with maximized operational efficiency.JOB SCOPEResponsible for inputting and updating AP2 Forecast considering market, supply situation and channel PSI with reference of Sales Order, AP1 Forecast.Be aware of new model introduction schedule and channel model selectionIn cope with PM, manage EOL processResponsible for purchasing (right quantity, right timing, and right price)Contact HQ and factories to solve shortage or excessive supply situationGive supply information to Sales and Indoor Sales (AP1) in case of necessityPrepare and be major part in SCM day meetingAnalyze and report customers' sell-out, channel inventory and WOS.QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:Preferably degree in Business Administration, Commerce, Industrial engineering, Logistics or equivalentMinimum 5 years working experience in SCM related fieldKorean & English speaking and writingExperienced in using MS Office, especially ExcelSAP experience2021-04-02Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-13SAMSUNG Electronics Nordic ABTorshamnsgatan 4816428 KISTA5671186