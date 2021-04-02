SCM Coordinator - Samsung Electronics Nordic AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
SCM Coordinator
Samsung Electronics Nordic AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-02

Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Samsung Electronics Nordic AB i Stockholm

Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 70 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success
* Minimum 5 years working experience in SCM related field
* Korean & English speaking and writing
* Experienced in using MS Office, especially Excel
* SAP experience
As a person in charge of product supply from Samsung factories into Nordic market, SCM Coordinator does Demand Forecasting, purchasing, and coordination of various issues and information between local (Nordic) area and HQ/Factories/Other sales subsidiaries in order to give the best support to Sales with maximized operational efficiency.

JOB SCOPE
* Responsible for inputting and updating AP2 Forecast considering market, supply situation and channel PSI with reference of Sales Order, AP1 Forecast.
* Be aware of new model introduction schedule and channel model selection
* In cope with PM, manage EOL process
* Responsible for purchasing (right quantity, right timing, and right price)
* Contact HQ and factories to solve shortage or excessive supply situation
* Give supply information to Sales and Indoor Sales (AP1) in case of necessity
* Prepare and be major part in SCM day meeting
* Analyze and report customers' sell-out, channel inventory and WOS.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
* Preferably degree in Business Administration, Commerce, Industrial engineering, Logistics or equivalent
* Minimum 5 years working experience in SCM related field
* Korean & English speaking and writing
* Experienced in using MS Office, especially Excel
* SAP experience

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-02

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-13

Adress
SAMSUNG Electronics Nordic AB
Torshamnsgatan 48
16428 KISTA

Jobbnummer
5671186


Sökord


Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Samsung Electronics Nordic AB:

 
Populära jobb
Erfaren Servicetekniker mot ventila ...
Teknikinformatör / teknisk skribent ...
Mjukvaruutvecklare till ledande bol ...
Teamledare sökes inom försäljning i ...
Byggnadsingenjör/teknisk innesäljar ...
Säljare OKQ8 Jakobsberg
Junior C och C++ Mjukvaruutvecklare ...
C# utvecklare sökes till konsultbol ...
Projektingenjör inom samhällsbyggna ...
Affärsinriktad konsultchef sökes!
Erfaren redovisningskonsult till vä ...
Städare sökes
Lärare i idrott och hälsa samt enge ...
Elkonstruktör till Karlstad
Lingon söker tävlingsinriktade Even ...
Populära nyckelord
Resin
Laboratorietekniker
Personal
Wcdma
Telesales
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
Judit Hemservice
A 95 Consulting AB
The We Select Company AB
Viva Bemanning AB
Region Sörmland
Stockholms kommun
Tranpenad Bemanning i Stockholm AB
Framtiden i Sverige AB
Kasbi Petroleum AB
RecNet AB
Kontakta Vakanser.se