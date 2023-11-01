Scientists to the Life Science industry in Gothenburg
Job description
Are you planning the next step in your Life Science career? Do you want to be a part of a large network of Life Science consultants in Gothenburg?
We at Randstad Life Sciences are currently looking for candidates with an MSc in chemistry, material science, pharmacy or similar field to join our growing team for future consultant positions. Whether you are in an early or late stage of your career, we at Randstad Life Sciences want to be your career partner, helping you to reach the job of your dreams.
Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
You will work as a consultant for one of our clients within the Pharma, MedTech or Food industry. Your responsibilities will be within one of the following areas:
Analytical chemistry
Product development
Drug manufacturing and formulation
Toxicology
Protein engineering
Material chemistry
Nanotechnology
Qualifications
MSc in chemistry, pharmacy, engineering or similar. If you have experience from Pharma, MedTech, Food industry or other related fields, that is an advantage. Also if you have experience in material science characterization and biomaterial.
Your personal qualities are important and to succeed as a consultant at Randstad Life Sciences you should be driven, well-organized and quality focused. You also need to be passionate about science, curious, open minded and have good communication skills. Moreover you should be a team player who has the ability to plan your work independently and meet deadlines. It is also important that you are open to try new roles and that you easily adapt to new situations.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
About the company
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
