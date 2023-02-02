Scientist Quality Control - Analytical Chemistry, Gnothis AB, Stockholm
2023-02-02
Gnothis is now seeking for a Quality Control Scientist with a strong background in analytical chemistry.
Gnothis, founded in 2015 and supported by highly innovative, competent and successful industrial professionals and technology developers, is on a mission to develop a new frontier for single molecule DNA sequencing; to break the mold on how sequencing is used as a clinical tool for the diagnosis of complex diseases. Gnothis technology integrates a wide range of cutting-edge sciences ranging from nanotechnology, photophysics, optics, surface chemistry, biochemistry and computational science.
For the right person this is an opportunity to join a focused and dedicated team with a passion for developing a new world-class technology platform!
Job description
• As quality control scientist you will be responsible for the organization, procurement (or synthesis), purity and stability testing of chemicals and reagents involved in Gnothis sequencing workflow.
• The ideal applicant is one that is highly organized, well versed in analytical chemistry tools and have experience of chemical inventory work.
• The role will require you to formulate procedures and perform quality control testing of a wide range of chemicals, e.g. buffers, nucleotides and proteins.
Qualification
• To fit the role, you have a Master of Science and a PhD (or comparable industrial experience) in analytical chemistry or similar scientific discipline.
• As a person you are a self-motivated scientist who finds joy in structure and order. You lead by example and have a hands-on mentality.
• You have extensive experience of analytical chemistry tools; not only to run analyses of reagents, e.g, by HPLC and MS, but also to interpret the results and understand the molecular state of the analytes.
• You have excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with a proactive approach, along with an interest in identifying, investigating, and solving technical challenges.
• Fluent written and spoken English and excellent communication skills is a requirement.
• It is important that you have experience of laboratory work and enjoy working in a laboratory. You ought to feel comfortable and be productive in a dynamic working environment. As an R&D team member you have a calm and pragmatic approach to challenging situations and are friendly and positive to work with.
Ideally you have:
• Extensive knowledge and experience of analytical chemistry workflows and instruments.
• Experience of LIMS data systems for chemical inventory.
• Experience of molecular biochemistry, working with DNA and proteins.
• Experience of NHS ester conjugation chemistry.
This is a permanent position based on the campus of Stockholm University, Stockholm, Sweden.
We offer a creative environment focused on technology and product development, a competitive compensation and plenty of room of self-development as the company expands.
If above sounds like an exciting opportunity and you would like to hear more, do not hesitate and submit your application and we will get back to you!
