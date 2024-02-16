Scientist Quality Control - Analytical Chemistry, Gnothis AB, Stockholm
Gnothis is expanding and is now aiming strengthening the team with a Quality Control Scientist with a strong background in analytical chemistry.
Gnothis, founded in 2015 and supported by highly innovative industrial professionals and technology developers, is on a mission to develop a new frontier for single molecule DNA sequencing; to break the mold on how sequencing is used as a clinical tool for the diagnosis of complex diseases. Gnothis technology integrates a wide range of cutting-edge sciences ranging from nanotechnology, photophysics, optics, surface chemistry, biochemistry and computational science.
The company has taken significant steps forward, and for the right person this is a unique opportunity to join a focused and dedicated team with a passion for developing a new world-class technology platform!
Job description
• You will be responsible for the synthesis, purification, validation, and stability testing of chemicals used for DNA sequencing; in particular HPLC purification of labeled nucleotide molecules and validation of such purification workflows by mass spectrometry.
• The role will also require you to formulate procedures and perform quality control testing of a wide range of chemicals, e.g. buffers, nucleotides and proteins.
To perform well in the role, we think you have:
• A Master of Science and a PhD degree (or comparable industrial experience) in analytical chemistry or similar scientific discipline.
• Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with a proactive approach, along with an interest in identifying, investigating, and solving technical challenges.
• Fluent written and spoken English and excellent communication skills.
• Solid experience of laboratory work, and you enjoy working hands-on in a laboratory setting.
• Solid experiences working in high performing teams in dynamic working environments.
• A positive and goal-oriented mindset together with a calm and pragmatic approach to challenging situations.
Ideally you have:
• Industrial experience working with custom synthesis/production projects with extensive knowledge and experience of analytical chemistry workflows and instruments.
• Experience of LIMS data systems for chemical inventory.
• Experience of molecular biochemistry, working with DNA and proteins.
• Experience of NHS ester conjugation chemistry.
This is a permanent position (not consultant assignment) based on the campus of Stockholm University, Stockholm, Sweden.
Gnothis offer a creative environment focused on technology and product development, a competitive compensation package and plenty of room for self-development as the company expands.
If above sounds like an exciting opportunity and you would like to hear more, do not hesitate and submit your application and we will get back to you!
