Scientist, Protein Design / Computational Biology

Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us -working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity -so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
We are looking for a Scientist in the area of protein design and computational biology to join the Affinity Ligand Design team in our new lab facilities in Solna, Stockholm. The Affinity Ligand Design team is responsible for discovering and designing new affinity purification ligands and solutions for the next generation of biopharmaceuticals and consists of about 15 experts in the field of protein engineering, protein production, affinity ligand design and characterization. The focus of the positions is to work as a bridge/translator between our molecular biologist/protein engineering team and our data scientist as well as setting up new AI/ML models for protein design. You will also be an active part of projects that design, identify and engineer novel affinity ligands using both wet lab and in silico approaches.
What you'll do
Act as a bridge/translator between our molecular biologist/protein engineering team.
Implement new AI/ML models for protein design.
Discover and isolate new affinity ligands using various techniques, using both wet lab-based approaches as well as in silico based ones.
Participate in ligand development projects and contribute within the area of expertise.
Present scientific and technical results internally and externally, oral and written communication in both Swedish and English.
Who you are
PhD in biotechnology, structural biology, bioinformatics or related Life Science field and preferably industrial experience or a post doc within the field of protein / antibody engineering or computational biology.
You are familiar with one or more protein engineering techniques such as protein library creation, phage display, antibody engineering as well as state of the art generative AI tool for protein design, e.g. RFdiffusion & ProteinMPNN, protein language models such as ESM2.
Experience of programming in Python is a strong merit.
English and Swedish as working languages.
Interview and selection will happen continuously and the opening can be filled before last day of application. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager Tobias Cornvik at tobias.cornvik@cytiva.com
