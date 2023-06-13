Scientist or Engineer in Biotechnology
2023-06-13
RISE Research Institutes of Sweden and its subsidiary RISE Processum are leaders in the development of the bioeconomy and biorefineries of the future.
With a unique array of research areas, testbeds and demonstration environments, we offer a comprehensive solution for the conversion of biomass into green products to replace their fossil-based equivalents.
On behalf of the Swedish Government, we are establishing The Bioeconomy Arena - a hub for research within biobased solutions. This includes extensively modernising our testbeds and making a number of new investments to improve the opportunities for commercialising new solutions for a circular bioeconomy. Would you like to join us on this journey?
We're looking for scientists or engineers who are passionate about industrial biotechnology and enjoys working on R&D projects. Join us and work on research projects that promote sustainable development and innovative processes and products based on sustainable feedstocks!
About the position
As a scientist or engineer in biotechnology at RISE Processum, you'll get to work on a wide range of projects, including biochemicals, biofuels, biomaterials, proteins & enzymes, food & feed, etc. You'll collaborate with researchers and professionals from RISE, as well as with professionals from companies and other R&D organizations, as we engage in joint R&D projects with various stakeholders.
The placement for this position is Örnsköldsvik.
Who are you?
To be considered, you should have an academic degree (PhD, MSc, BSc) in biotechnology, biochemistry, chemical engineering, or equivalent competence. You should have both theoretical and practical expertise in fermentation technology and microorganism cultivation, as well as experience in working with bioreactors at lab and pilot scale. Experience with high throughput equipment and data management is also a merit.
We value your personal qualities as much as your professional expertise, and we're looking for a cooperative problem solver who can work well in a team environment. Fluency in English or Swedish is a requirement.
About us
RISE Processum is a leading player in biorefinery development, using forest raw materials to develop new green processes and products such as fuels, chemicals, and materials. We offer a unique research environment with lab, pilot, and demonstration facilities that are strongly linked to the existing industrial biorefineries in the area. As part of the RISE Group, we are building a hub for research in biorefinery development and carrying out a major modernization of our test beds and demonstration environments.
Welcome with your application!
For more information about the position, please contact Gunnar Westin, Head of Biotechnology, at +46 10-516 67 57. The last application date is August 25, 2023. The recruitment process may take place during the application period.
We welcome your application and look forward to hearing from you!
Our union representatives are Lazaros Tsantaridis, SACO, 010 516 62 21 and Bertil Svensson, Unionen, 010-516 53 56.
RISE Research Institutes of Sweden är Sveriges forskningsinstitut och innovationspartner. I internationell samverkan med företag, akademi och offentlig sektor bidrar vi till ett konkurrenskraftigt näringsliv och ett hållbart samhälle. Våra 2 800 medarbetare driver och stöder alla typer av innovationsprocesser. RISE är ett oberoende, statligt forskningsinstitut som erbjuder unik expertis och ett 100-tal test- och demonstrationsmiljöer för framtidssäkra teknologier, produkter och tjänster.
