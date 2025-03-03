Scientist inom Single-Cell-Analys till Pixelgen Technologies
Scientist for Pixelgen Technologies
The role
This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced scientist to join the Pixelgen R&D team in developing the next-generation of groundbreaking single-cell products that have a real impact on scientific research and development.
Responsibilities
Work within our R&D team to drive the development, optimization, and validation of innovative single-cell product solutions.
Design and execute experiments to understand reaction mechanisms and interactions, process variability, and failure modes.
Collaborate cross-functionally with teams in R&D, Computational Biology, and Manufacturing to accelerate product development
Apply quantitative methods: analyze data, evaluate results, form conclusions, and provide/implement process or document improvements.
Ensure compliance with SOPs, GMPs, and other industry-required regulations in all aspects of work.
Present technical findings/conclusions and project status updates to internal partners.
Qualifications
Ph.D or M.Sc with at least 2 years additional experience, in biotechnology, molecular biology, proteomics or related field
Proven track record in method development or product development of life-science products.
Hands-on experience with next-generation sequencing and sample preparation.
Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to effectively communicate scientific information to a diverse range of audiences
Ability to work independently and as a part of a cross-functional team
Experience in single-cell and/or FFPE tissue handling is preferred but not required
Experience with data analysis using python or R is preferred but not required Så ansöker du
