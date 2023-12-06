Scientist, Industrial Communication Systems
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
In this role you will play a central role in shaping the future architecture of our automation and powertrain products, emphasizing industrial communication technologies and solutions at ABB Corporate Research in Västerås.
We are looking for a person with the eagerness to transfer and apply world-class academic research into an industrial environment. You will work within a highly motivated, international team of researchers. We offer a family-friendly work environment with many diverse opportunities to grow your career.
Reporting to the Research Team Manager, you will lead and participate in challenging research projects, collaborate with ABB business units, customers, and academic institutes, and contribute to the development of innovative communication solutions.
Your responsibilities
Initiate, lead, and participate in challenging research projects on innovative communication solutions.
Work with ABB business units, customers, and academic institutes to formulate project ideas and feasibility studies.
Gather requirements, develop innovative concepts, scout emerging technologies, design architectures, and validate concepts through prototypes with real business impact.
Disseminate results through scientific publications, patent applications, and technical reports.
Build a network within the company and actively share knowledge and expertise.
Follow best software development practices to ensure high-quality deliverables.
Work in a cross-disciplinary and international team, actively participating in all team activities.
Your background
Master Degree in Computer Engineering, Software Engineering, Communication Engineering, Automation Engineering, or a related field.
Academic experience (PhD) or professional work experience.
Knowledge of Industrial Ethernet such as PROFINET, EtherCAT, TSN, OPC UA, industrial wireless technologies such as 5G and Wi-Fi, network redundancy, and QoS.
Knowledge of IoT connectivity (e.g., LTE-M, NB-IoT, BLE, NFC), protocols (e.g., MQTT, LwM2M), and cloud services (e.g., Azure, AWS).
Knowledge of time synchronization principles and protocols, for example NTP, PTP.
Knowledge of real-time SW virtualization and containerization.
Hands-on prototyping skills, including software (e.g., C, C++, Python, MATLAB, RTOS), hardware (e.g., Raspberry Pi, Arduino, NXP MCUs), and operation of instruments.
Knowledge of AI tools (e.g., ML/DL/RL/LLM) is considered a plus.
Knowledge of antenna design-related technology and testing capability is a plus.
Interest in sustainable energy and automation systems is valuable.
More about us
At ABB Corporate Research we explore new technologies and solutions on behalf of our business areas.
We work in a department which is dedicated to create innovative automation solutions to support ABB and our customers.
The research team focus is on Industrial Networks and Control and is part of the Automation Technologies department.
More information: Recruiting Manager Linus Thrybom, +46 730 80 99 06, will answer your questions. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Blomqvist , +46 768 06 00 11; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +46 703 30 75 40.
Please apply latest by the 26th of December, 2023.
