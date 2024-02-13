Scientist In Vivo gut Immunology
2024-02-13
Job description
Scientist In Vivo gut Immunology, Gothenburg
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
We are now looking for a Scientist to join the In vivo Bioscience team within Research and Early Development, Respiratory & Immunology in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Respiratory & Immunology is one of AstraZeneca's main therapy areas. From a research perspective we work to understand, treat, modify and ultimately cure respiratory and autoimmune diseases. In this role, you will focus on mouse models of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
This is a consulting assignment with Randstad Life Sciences.
Responsibilities
Key Duties and Responsibilities
As part of the team, you will plan, execute and analyze in vivo studies to progress our drug discovery projects and generate publishable scientific insights. You will actively take part in scientific discussions to add valuable inputs in experimental design and data interpretation.
This is a mainly lab-based role where you will be involved in ongoing projects focusing on pre-clinical experiments, with the responsibility to design, plan, perform and analyze in vivo studies. Specific focus on mouse models of IBD.
About randstad life sciences
Deadline: 2024-02-23, selection and interviews will be ongoing.
For more information: Please contact Katan Ali, katan.ali@randstad.se
Qualifications
What you'll do
• As a Scientist you will be a vital member of the in vivo community and will contribute to the development and characterization of pre-clinical models of IBD to discover novel therapeutics.
• Under the supervision of the team leader and help from colleagues, you will plan and execute in vivo experiments with rodents.
• You will contribute to the analysis of in vivo studies with a specific focus on FACS analysis.
Essential for the role
• PhD in immunology and understanding of autoimmune diseases with a specific focus on gut immunology.
• Valid education required for compliance to work with live animals in Sweden.
• Several years of hands-on experience with rodents including live animal handling, drug administration through different routes (i.v, i.p., p.o.), blood and organ sampling and processing (colon, small intestine, spleen, lymph nodes).
• At last 5 years of experience with regular FACS analysis of mouse samples (organ processing and digestion, cell staining, antibody panel set up, proficient in the use of BD FACS DIVA machines and Flowjo).
• Ability to organize, execute and interpret the results from in vivo studies according to study plans in agreement with the team leader or other colleagues.
• Experience of maintaining the highest standards of welfare and ethical compliance and ensuring the integrity of the generated data. Familiar with using Good Statistical Practice in animal research and applying the 3R's (reduction, refinement and replacement) across the full range of studies.
• Excellent English written and oral communication skills, including presentation skills.
Desirable for the role:
• Experience with animal models of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and in vivo PK/PD relationships.
o Experience with in vivo adoptive cell transfer of T cells (naïve, Treg, CAR T) and subsequent ex vivo analysis.
• Experience with other in vitro methodology in addition to FACS (ELISA/MSD and/or qRT-PCR) to analyze ex vivo samples generated from in vivo studies.
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world.
