Scientist in Assay Development and Molecular Biology
AstraZeneca AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a curious and driven scientist with great experience in molecular biology techniques? Would you like to use your scientific skills to drive the development and optimization of stem-cell derived assays for multiple therapeutic areas and join a fantastic team of scientists? If yes, this might be the next challenge for you!
At AstraZeneca in Gothenburg, Sweden we have an exciting opportunity for you to join us in the Applied Stem Cell Sciences team in Discovery Sciences, Biopharmaceuticals R&D. As a bench-based Scientist you will be a key player in developing stem cell models for target validation.
Our team belongs to the wider Discovery Biology department with a common goal to innovate at the interface of science and technology. Our mission is to discover new targets, to create reagents, assays and disease models to discover new medicines, and to develop cell and gene therapies.
Thrive in a place where the brightest and most curious minds seamlessly come together in our inclusive environment.
What you will do:
As a research scientist you'll be working alongside our stem cell scientists, disease area specialists and genome editing group. Using your knowledge and experience in stem cell biology, cell model development, you will have the opportunity to work on in vitro assay development for applications in different indications (neuroscience, cardiovascular, respiratory and renal).
The role is focused on laboratory-based activities and your biggest impact will be through significant contributions to the practical delivery to projects in compliance with AstraZeneca corporate responsibility, policies and relevant safety standards.
Essential in the role:
* BSc/MSc/PhD degree with experience in Cell Biology and Molecular Biology.
* Extensive experience in molecular biology techniques, including qPCR, fragment analysis, NGS library prep, AmpSeq and advanced cloning techniques.
* Expertise with liquid handling automation technologies, programming, and script design for automation systems.
* Experience with establishing biochemical- and cell-based assays.
We also see our new colleague as a person who loves lab work, thinks in an unexpected way and holds enthusiasm and curiosity towards scientific questions. We believe that you can work in an independent and goal-oriented way, but you also enjoy teamwork and have the ability to communicate and collaborate in a global setting with crossfunctional groups.
The following skills are highly desirable:
* Experience with CRISPR gene editing and clonal cell line generation.
Why AstraZeneca?
Be encouraged and supported to think creatively in our dynamic environment. Here we are free from fear of failure, free to ask the right questions and make bold decisions. With more than 2,800 employees from over than 70 countries, our vibrant Gothenburg site is a truly inspiring place to work. Here, the history and future of scientific breakthrough come together. We believe that the diversity of our people is crucial to bringing new discoveries to life.
So, what's next? If this sounds like the job and place for you - welcome to apply!
We look forward to get to know you. Send your application as soon as possible, but no later than 23rd July, 2023.
Additional information:
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
Make a move to Global Gothenburg: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-Iqbb4aw38
About BioPharmaceuticals R&D: https://www.astrazeneca.com/r-d.html
Note: Due to Swedish summer vacation period, the screening process may take a bit longer than usual. Please bear with us and we will get back to you as soon as possible when we are back in August. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-173825". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Kontakt
AstraZeneca antonia.reimers@astrazeneca.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där AstraZeneca AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7955505