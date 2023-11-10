Scientist
2023-11-10
At Galderma we're unique and we embrace difference.
Whether it's the unique breadth of our integrated offering that covers Aesthetics, Consumer, and Prescription products; or our commitment to recognising and rewarding people for the contribution they make - working here isn't like anywhere else.
At Galderma, we actively give our teams reasons to believe in our ambition to become the leading dermatology company in the world. With us, you have the ultimate opportunity to gain new and challenging work experiences and create an unparalleled, direct impac
Job Title: Scientist
Location: Uppsala, Sweden (onsite)
Job Description
We are looking for a highly motivated and detail-oriented Investigation Scientist to join our growing team. In this role, you will play a crucial part in supporting ongoing investigations of the manufacturing process, ensuring quality and operational excellence in our newly established Microbial Fermentation, Protein Purification and Aseptic Manufacturing operations.
This role will work in collaboration and under the supervision of the principal scientist including building up a Manufacturing Sciences & Technology (MS&T) laboratory troubleshooting environment for our biological processes.
Key Responsibilities
* Lead and participate in investigations, conducting experiments and analyses to uncover the root causes of deviations and irregularities within the manufacturing process.
* Dive deep into the details of our processes, focusing on continuous improvement and enhancing operational efficiency.
* Gather and analyze data from various sources to support investigations, ensuring thorough documentation and compliance with regulatory standards.
* Maintain comprehensive records of investigations, findings, and recommendations, contributing to our commitment to excellence.
* Coordinate with other experts and collaborate with cross-functional teams, including quality assurance, regulatory affairs, and process development, to ensure thorough investigation and timely issue resolution. Assist senior scientists in information gathering to support research studies and claims.
* Prepare detailed investigation reports, conveying findings and recommendations to management and relevant stakeholders.
* Identify opportunities for enhancement, cost reduction, and efficiency gains, actively driving positive changes.
Skills & Qualifications
* Bachelor's or master's degree in a relevant scientific or engineering field, such as Chemistry, Biochemistry, Chemical Engineering, or a related discipline.
* Recent graduate or 1 to 3 years of experience in laboratory-based investigations, preferably in a pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, or manufacturing environment.
* Strong knowledge of investigative methodologies and root cause analysis techniques.
* Proficiency in data collection, analysis, and reporting.
* Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
* Strong communication and collaboration abilities.
* Knowledge of regulatory requirements related to investigations and cGMP.
Preferred Qualifications:
* Familiarity with manufacturing processes in the pharmaceutical or biopharmaceutical industry.
* Previous experience with laboratory instrumentation and analytical techniques.
* Training in Lean or Six Sigma methodologies.
* Professional certifications in relevant fields.
What we offer in return
You will be working for an organisation that embraces diversity & inclusion and believe we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
As Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics we have in Uppsala a unique edge as we have on our site the whole product chain from research and development to production and marketing. Here our nearly 450 employees work on our world leading brands such as Restylane, Azzalure and Sculptra.
We are offering you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both professional and personal development is encouraged. We are based in modern offices and located just by the river (Fyrisån) in Uppsala only a 10 minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station.
Next steps
We welcome your application via our company website CAREERS | Galderma. Apply as soon as possible, the selection process is ongoing.
* If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
* The next step is a virtual conversation with the hiring manager
* The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
