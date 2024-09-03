Scientist - Tech Development
Join Our Team as a Senior Scientist!
We are currently seeking a highly motivated Scientist to join our dynamic team. In your role as a Scientist in the Tech development team at Anocca, you will have the opportunity to work at the exciting intersection of biotechnology and medicine with the possibility for innovation and development of new methods. If you have a passion for technology and a keen eye for detail, we encourage you to apply.
About the Role
We are looking for a motivated Scientist with critical thinking skills and an innovation mindset to strengthen our Tech development team. You will be involved in research projects employing cutting edge cellular and molecular biology technologies and in the design and execution of experiments for improving current and establishing novel workflows. This Scientist role at Anocca is suited to early-career scientists who recently completed their PhD with a keen interest in biotechnology, immunology, and synthetic biology.
You should already have relevant experience in cellular immunology and hold a doctorate in biomedical sciences. You must have excellent English communication skills, deep knowledge of relevant research techniques and the ability to independently analyze and summarize data. You must be capable of working as part of a team and should also demonstrate initiative to drive projects forward.
What We're Looking For: Recently graduated PhD in biology, biotechnology, medical sciences or related fields
Significant experiences in gene editing technologies, especially CRISPR/Cas mediated targeted gene knock-out or knock-in in human cells
Significant hands-on experience with mammalian cell culture, especially primary cell culture, and cell-based assays
Strong ability to analyse, summarize and present data
Goal oriented with a focus on efficiency and attention to detail
Ability to work efficiently both independently and in a team environment
Excellent time management skills
Strong problem-solving and excellent communication skills, both orally and in writing
Fluent in written and spoken English
It would be a merit if you can also demonstrate experience with:
T-cell biology
Advanced flow cytometry
Modern nucleic acid delivery technologies
Development and optimisation of gene editing reagent delivery
Gene knock-in payload designing
Cellular signalling pathways
Cytotoxicity assays
State-of-the-art molecular characterization techniques, including NGS
Screening platforms and/or performing high throughput assays
Performing data analyses using bioinformatics tools
Why Join Us?
Our company is at the forefront of technological innovation, striving to make a difference in the industry. We offer a dynamic working environment where talent and ambition are recognized and rewarded. Join us, and be part of a team that values growth, collaboration, and the pursuit of excellence.
We Offer: Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunities for professional development and career advancement.
A collaborative and supportive work culture.
State-of-the-art facilities and resources.
How to Apply:
If this Scientistposition resonates with you, we would love to hear from you. Submit your application, including your CV and a cover letter, through our careers portal. Join us in making a difference, apply now!
