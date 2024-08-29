Scientist - Protein purification and resin characterization
2024-08-29
Be part of something altogether life-changing!
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40+ countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Forming part of the Biotechnology segment at Danaher, we bring together dedicated technical expertise and talent to develop the next generation of life-changing therapeutics.
We are looking for a Scientist to work in our Affinity Ligand characterization team within the R&D Resins and Technologies business unit at Cytiva. The team is responsible for characterization and application work of new chromatography products. The team is also responsible for development of analytical methods to characterize biomolecules such as new protein ligands. This position is based in Uppsala, Sweden and will be an on-site role.
What you will do:
Plan, perform, document and present laboratory experiments for characterization of chromatography products. The work includes evaluation of purification performance, dynamic binding capacity and alkaline stability of new chromatography products using ÄKTA chromatography systems.
Provide technical expertise within the areas of purification of proteins and/or other biomolecules. Solve technical problems, supporting both Research, Development and QC related projects.
Act as a mentor/local expert and support peers within the area of characterization and application of chromatography products.
Present scientific and technical results internally and externally, oral and written communication in Swedish and English.
The essential requirements of the job include:
PhD in Microbiology/Biochemistry or related Life Science field, alternatively MSc and a minimum of 5 years of experience from industrial development/ R&D in the bioprocess area.
Experience working with purification of proteins and/or other biomolecules.
Experience of using ÄKTA chromatography systems.
English and Swedish as working languages.
It would be a plus if you also have:
Knowledge of methods used in analysis of biomolecules such as HPLC, Biacore, and/or Mass spectroscopy.
Experience from analytical method transfers from R&D to QC.
The ideal candidate is a result-oriented, flexible, and creative individual with a strong collaborative attitude. To succeed in this role, the ideal candidate should also be quality-focused, precise, and capable of working in a structured manner.
Interview and selection will happen continuously, and the opening can be filled before last day of application, September 15th. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager Johanna Tschöp, Senior Manager - Affinity Ligand Characterization, johanna.tschop@cytiva.com
. Welcome in with your application!
At Danaher we bring together science, technology and operational capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life. Our global teams are pioneering what's next across Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Biotechnology and beyond. For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
