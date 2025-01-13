Scientist - Early Product Development and Manufacturing
2025-01-13
Job description
Scientist - Early Product Development and Manufacturing
Are you ready to make a significant impact on the development of new medicines? Join us at AstraZeneca's Early Product Development and Manufacture (EPDM) unit in Gothenburg, Sweden. We are accountable for delivering a vast portfolio of early investigational medicinal products, supplying different types of clinical trial material to studies across the globe. This is your chance to explore and innovate in our dynamic environment!
This is an exciting opportunity to join our Pharmaceutical Sciences department which is accountable for the design and development of synthetic routes, preclinical and phase I/II formulations, encompassing both small molecules and new modalities such as mRNA and oligonucleotides, across the whole range of AstraZeneca's therapeutic areas. The role will be offered at Scientist level.
This is a consulting assignment with Randstad Life Sciences.
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, we follow the science to explore and innovate. We are unlocking the power of what science can do, working towards treating, preventing, modifying and even curing some of the world's most complex diseases. If you're driven by curiosity and courage, inspired by the possibility of doing things that have never been done before, this is the place for you.
Responsibilities
What you will do:
As part of the EPDM manufacturing unit, you will work in a GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) environment, contributing to the delivery of clinical results. Your role will focus on the manufacturing of drug product, with responsibilities including timely manufacture of various drug products, working with practical hands-on processes in our GMP facilities, monitoring regulatory requirements, supporting documentation activities, and driving initiatives to improve flexibility and productivity. As we are investing in innovative technology, among others within Continuous manufacture, we need to expand knowledge and competence in this area. Depending on prior experience and interest this role could be more adapted to this area.
Deadline: 2025-01-23, selection and interviews will be ongoing.
Qualifications
Accountabilities include:
• Work with practical hands-on processes in our GMP facilities following manufacturing batch records and perform transactions in material management systems.
• Assume responsibilities toward timely manufacture of various drug products in line with the plans agreed within EPDM and surrounding stakeholders.
• Monitor, secure and follow up on other regulatory requirements according to GMP through associated IT-systems.
• Rapidly develop strong competence within relevant process technologies and build credibility and ability to drive and secure product establishment, scale-up and clinical manufactures.
• Support documentation activities, e.g. by authoring manufacturing batch records, taking part in deviation investigations, authoring SOPs, and other guidance documents, change control processes etc.
• Assess records and report manufacturing and validation data accurately according to GMP.
• Ensure that SHE (Safety Health and Environment) and GMP standards are upheld and ensure AZ Policies and Standards are understood and followed.
• Be entrepreneurial and drive initiatives to further improve flexibility and productivity, resulting in shorter lead times or increased value for our customers and patients.
