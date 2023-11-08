Scientist - Assay Development
2023-11-08
Who we are
Olink Proteomics is a rapidly growing life science company committed to advancing the understanding of human diseases through proteomics. We are dedicated to innovation, quality, rigor and transparency, providing outstanding solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
The vital role of proteins in understanding human biology has been recognized for many decades, but technological limitations severely restricted the comprehensive investigation of the huge number of proteins that could be important in different biological processes and diseases. With Olink, scientists can now simultaneously measure thousands of human proteins using just a few uL of blood sample, with highly specific, thoroughly validated assays that cover a very wide dynamic range (fg/mL to ug/mL).
In a few years, Olink has grown rapidly from a small, Sweden-based company offering assays for a few hundred proteins, to a NASDAQ-listed (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.olink.com%2Finvestor-relations&data=05%7C01%7Cthomas.bennett%40olink.com%7C44d00a4e60cc45da8f8b08da2d189513%7C0bc012cfb3e946bd95a6cecc37315bb1%7C1%7C0%7C637871880838157918%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=%2F1avRLTDgaZQT7%2FHLQVoC2z6iY%2FlV6p088C3xz0TkuI%3D&reserved=0)
organization with a strong global presence, a broad portfolio (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.olink.com%2Fproducts-services%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cthomas.bennett%40olink.com%7C44d00a4e60cc45da8f8b08da2d189513%7C0bc012cfb3e946bd95a6cecc37315bb1%7C1%7C0%7C637871880838157918%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=67Dhfg2OK3oTJU4HR9ipLduzEFYVrwrcHRERFZ%2BShm8%3D&reserved=0)
of flexible protein biomarker solutions and library of high quality, thoroughly validated assays that covers ~5000 proteins.
For more information about Olink, please visit www.olink.com
Position Description
We are now looking for a Scientist to join the Assay Development team within RnD. If you want to work with a world-leading technology that contributes to the development of precision medicine, you might be the person we are looking for. Assay Development has the main responsibility for testing (screening) antibodies and developing immunoassays for Olink's products. Furthermore, Assay Development works with the development and verification of high-plex products. Product development is carried out in projects with members from other departments.
Assay Development currently consists of 13 people, but since the company is growing rapidly with very exciting things going on, the group needs to be expanded with additional members.
Primary Responsibilities
As a Scientist in the group, your duties will vary across project phases. It will consist of both laboratory work, but also data analysis and information handling. The main tasks will be to:
• Plan and conduct experiments, mainly using Olinks PEA (Proximity Extension Assay) technology using qPCR and NGS as a readout platform.
• Participate in project planning and experimental design to verify product performance.
• Analyze data.
• Evaluate, report and document results from the laboratory work and contribute to the development of systems/structures for logging results and target information.
• Actively participate in the development of the group's and department's activities and participate in improvement projects.
• Participate in transfer of information to other groups or functions.
• Handle and register data for large amounts of antibodies, antigens and biological samples.
Qualifications/skills
• Phd within the Life Science area
• A few years of working experience from the industry is highly beneficial.
• Documented lab experience and extensive scientific and technical knowledge in molecular biology, proteomics/immunology and/or chemistry.
• Experience with antibody-based test methods as well as with PCR/qPCR and sequencing is advantageous.
• Experience in planning and reporting tests and experiments.
• Good skills in data analysis. Experience with R and handling large data sets is a plus.
• Fluent in spoken and written English. Swedish skills is a plus.
• Good computer skills in general and good knowledge of Excel.
• Experience of working in projects is a plus.
As a person you are responsible, driven and solution oriented. As we handle large amounts of reagents and data, we value that you are thorough and structured. You are a team player who finds it easy to communicate and interact with others both within the group and with those who work in other departments. It is important that you have a positive attitude and can adapt to changing circumstances, as we have a strong customer focus and are a company in hyper growth.
The selection process is on-going, and the position might get filled before the last day of application so please apply as soon as possible, however no later than 2023.11.30. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
