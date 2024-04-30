Head of Comex
Hello. We're Haleon. A new world-leading consumer health company. Shaped by all who join us. Together, we're improving everyday health for billions of people. By growing and innovating our global portfolio of category-leading brands - including Sensodyne, Panadol/Alvedon, Advil, Voltaren, parodontax, Otrivin, and Centrum - through a unique combination of deep human understanding and trusted science. What's more, we're achieving it in a company that we're in control of. In an environment that we're co-creating. And a culture that's uniquely ours. Care to join us. It isn't a question.
With category leading brands such as Sensodyne, Voltaren and Centrum, built on trusted science and human understanding, and combined with our passion, knowledge, and expertise, we're uniquely placed to do this and to grow a strong, successful business.
This is an exciting time to join us and help shape the future. It's an opportunity to be part of something special.
About the role
The role will lead the commercial excellence strategy development and execution across the Nordics (Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway). The key objective of the role is to accelerate our growth agenda by driving excellence and efficiencies in channel and customer execution and by identifying additional future penetration opportunities for the cluster. As this is a new role within Nordics, one of the key objectives is building a high-performance team that connects strongly with all countries and driving commercial excellence thinking and capability throughout the cluster. The role will work in close collaboration with the Commercial Excellence BU team and will be a member of the Nordic LT.
Key responsibilities
Define the Nordics Commercial Excellence cluster strategy - maximizing channel and customer growth and identifying future penetration potential - building on Haleon and Northern Europe BU priorities and strategy.
Deliver the cluster P&L - responding to change in business environment with agile break through thinking, seeking to drive growth and increase efficiency.
Driving excellence in execution through strong category story development across the cluster, leading a community of practice for Customer Marketing and driving D-com FCP score - ensuring efficiency on execution for all activities that go beyond one country. Define a clear framework of customer and category "execution standards" & develop this framework for future needs.
Driving commercial effectiveness through sales force optimization driving reach and frequency - supported by strong targeting and segmentation.
Securing that NRM becomes a growth enabler for the cluster - identifying opportunities across all 4 NRM pillars (Price, Promotion, Trade Investment, PPA) and following them through with the countries in terms of execution.
Identify future penetration and commercial growth opportunities across channels and categories.
Create a culture of growth mindset and pride in execution - inspire for commercial excellence thinking by showing the value it brings to the organization - expressed in financial value, penetration potential and simplifying/steering the organizational efforts.
Attract, identify, and develop diverse talent and build commercial excellence capability across the cluster for current and future needs.
Ensure that all company activity in the cluster comply with legal and ethical requirements and are in line with corporate governance and code of conduct policies.
Qualifications and skills
Essential
Minimum 10 years cross country commercial experience in both sales and marketing with a strong track record of strategy development and delivery.
People leadership capability: track record of building and developing high performing teams.
Strong demonstration of leadership standards with focus on pragmatically turning data into action, breaking down barriers, growing others and leading through others.
Preferred
Analytical mindset with the ability to execute and drive results.
Strong stakeholder management, influencing and communication skills across different cultural contexts.
Proven ability to manage high degrees of complexity.
Coaching, development, and team building capability and experience (direct and indirect).
High ethical standards and judgement.
Fluent in English.
Direct reports: 6
Indirect reports: 8
Location: Sweden
Care to join us. Find out what life at Haleon is really like www.haleon.com/careers/
At Haleon we embrace our diverse workforce by creating an inclusive environment that celebrates our unique perspectives, generates curiosity to create unmatched understanding of each other, and promotes fair and equitable outcomes for everyone. We're striving to create a climate where we celebrate our diversity in all forms by treating each other with respect, listening to different viewpoints, supporting our communities, and creating a workplace where your authentic self belongs and thrives. We believe in an agile working culture for all our roles. If flexibility is important to you, we encourage you to explore with our hiring team what the opportunities are.
As you apply, we will ask you to share some personal information, which is entirely voluntary. We want to have an opportunity to consider a diverse pool of qualified candidates and this information will assist us in meeting that objective and in understanding how well we are doing against our inclusion and diversity ambitions. We would really appreciate it if you could take a few moments to complete it. Rest assured, Hiring Managers do not have access to this information and we will treat your information confidentially.
Haleon is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive equal consideration for employment without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, sex, pregnancy, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, age, disability, genetic information, military service, covered/protected veteran status or any other federal, state or local protected class.
