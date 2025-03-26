Science Teacher - Biology Specialist
Stift Borgen 2 - British International Scho / Gymnasielärarjobb / Danderyd Visa alla gymnasielärarjobb i Danderyd
2025-03-26
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stift Borgen 2 - British International Scho i Danderyd
Safeguarding
The British International School of Stockholm is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Any offer of employment will be subject to relevant police checks, the receipt of satisfactory references and the production of relevant original ID documentation and examination certificates. The successful candidate must also be willing to undergo child protection training appropriate to the post.
Job details
Job title: Science Teacher (Biology Specialist)
Employer: British International School of Stockholm
Location: Stockholm, Sweden (Ekeby Campus)
Contract type: Full Time (term time/ferietjänst)
Contract term: Permanent contract
Hours of work: 08.00 - 15.30
Salary: Based on qualifications and experience
Job starts: August 2025
About the job
The British International School of Stockholm wishes to employ a qualified, enthusiastic and dedicated Science teacher. The successful candidate will be responsible for delivering an engaging and comprehensive Science curriculum to students at Key Stage 3, as well as preparing students for IGCSE and IB Diploma Programme examinations.
Responsibilities and expectations
Promote the school's vision and values.
Show a commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity.
Plan, develop, and assess high-quality lessons.
Collaborate to enhance and develop our Science and Biology curricula.
Hold students accountable to maintain an effective learning environment.
Support and supervise IB students during the Internal Assessment and Extended Essay.
Stay up to date with the latest educational research.
Minimum qualifications
Proven experience teaching Science and Biology from Years 7 to 13.
Be a fully qualified teacher (UK BEd or PGCE with relevant degree, or hold the equivalent recognised teaching qualifications from other countries).
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Be eligible to live and work in Sweden.
Proven ability to inspire, motivate, and engage students.
A creative and enthusiastic approach both in and out of the classroom.
Strong communication skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively and handle conflicts constructively.
Dedicated to ongoing professional growth, consistently striving to achieve goals and deliver results.
Preferred qualifications
Knowledge and experience of teaching IGCSE and IBDP Biology
Ability to teach Chemistry at IGCSE or IBDP
Familiarity with international education systems, particularly the IGCSE and IB curricula.
We offer you
A wonderful country and school in which to work
Excellent professional development opportunities
Opportunities to work cross phase in our all through school
Supportive and aspirational parents
Extremely friendly and vibrant staff and students from a rich range of backgrounds
If you are internationally-minded, minded and have the desire to help shape the exciting future of our school, we would love to hear from you.
About BISS
Established in 1980, the British International School of Stockholm (BISS) is an all-through international school with a vibrant community of students from over 50 countries aged 3-18 years. Our holistic philosophy emphasises both the intellectual and personal development of our students. We provide a strong pastoral system, broad curriculum and exciting enrichment opportunities to meet the needs of a diverse student population. Meeting internationally recognised standards of excellence, BISS is proud to be an accredited member of the Council of British International Schools (COBIS). Situated in the Danderyds Kommun area, BISS has two campuses: Altorp (Östra Valhallavägen 17, Djursholm), which hosts students from nursery to Year 4, and Ekeby (Rinkebyvägen 4, Danderyd), which hosts students from Year 5 to Year 13.
Like our student body, BISS employees come from many different countries and a rich range of backgrounds. Our vision is to empower people to be their best and we strongly believe in this not only for our students, but for our staff as well. Among many others, our core values are curiosity, resilience, and respect - fundamental characteristics that we admire and look for in all our members of staff.
To apply
Please send the following documents to recruitment@bisstockholm.se
, putting "Science Teacher - Biology Specialist" as the email subject:
A completed BISS application form, written in English - this is found on our website
CV
Successful candidates will be invited for an interview.
Closing date
The deadline for applications will be Monday, April 7th at 12.00 (CET). However, BISS reserves the right to interview and appoint outstanding candidates before this date.
If you would like to learn more about this position, you are welcome to contact our Incoming Secondary Principal, Josh Crozier, at j.crozier@bisstockholm.se
. He will be happy to answer any questions or provide additional information about the role.
For further information about the British International School of Stockholm, please visit our website. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-07
E-post: recruitment@bisstockholm.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Science Teacher". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stift Borgen 2 - British International Scho
, https://bisstockholm.se/
Östra Valhallavägen 17 (visa karta
)
182 68 DJURSHOLM Arbetsplats
Borgen 2 British International Scho, Stift Jobbnummer
9246355