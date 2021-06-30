School Counsellor - Stift Stockholm International School - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm
School Counsellor
Stift Stockholm International School / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2021-06-30
Reports to : Dean of Students
About Stockholm International School
Stockholm International School is a truly international K-12 school located in the heart of the dynamic city of Stockholm. We are the first choice for the globally mobile diplomatic, business and research community in Sweden. Our students represent more than 60 countries and our diverse community is made up of over 80% international students and teaching staff. Our language of learning is English but our outlook is global.
Description:
Social/Emotional/Life Coaching of Students (Early years to grade 2)
Duties and Responsibilities :
Supports students in relation to personal, social and emotional needs.
Leads conflict resolution training and support for the students.
Coaches and advise parents.
Serves as student advocate and counsels on personal problem-solving skills.
Serves as Deputy Safeguarding member in the Child Protection Committee.
Coordinates on behalf of students and the school (when needed) the liaison with external agencies (Social Services, referrals to outside professionals, etc.).
Maintains confidential documentation of all incidents brought to their attention.
Collaborates with leadership in creating and analysing student surveys.
Collaborates with teachers to identify problematic student behaviours in need of intervention, and make recommendations that can be implemented in the classroom.
Works closely in the transitioning of students from one grade to the next; collaborates with leadership to make recommendations from a social-emotional perspective for student placement.
Supports teaching staff in the collaboration with parents, when needed, and close collaboration with teachers and staff to develop strategies that are in the best interest of the student.
Implementation and follow-through of student programs
Supports the development of the Advisory programs in the school in EYs to grade 2.
Plans and implements sexuality education classes in middle and upper school.
Collaboration with the Learning Support Team
Collaborates with Learning Support to make recommendations for supplemental support for students in need.
Collaborates with Admissions when needed in reviewing applications of students with special needs to determine school's suitability to meet those needs.
Required Qualifications and Attributes
Degree in Counseling with an emphasis on social-emotional development and learning.
Work experience as a social-emotional counsellor- school experience preferred.
Experience in working with and awareness of Swedish laws protecting the rights of children.
High familiarity with Fair and Equal Treatment Plan, Child Protection, and anti-bullying interventions.
Experience working in an international school environment.
Excellent communication, collaboration and organizational skills.
A strong ability to establish good rapport with students and adults.
Ability to maintain confidentiality.
Ability to treat students with unconditional positive regard.
Ability to take initiative and work independently.
Fluent in English and knowledge of Swedish(reading, writing, speaking).
Ability to administer assessments.
At Stockholm International School we are committed to protecting children. Aligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. All applicants will therefore be required to undergo appropriate child protection screening. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last year of employment in every country worked.
Contract
Permanent, 40 % (with six months probationary period)
Start: August 6, 2021
Fixed salary
Application
We only accept applications in English and from qualified candidates.
Please send your letter of interest and CV to application@intsch.se with the subject ' school counsellor'.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-30
Adress
Stift Stockholm International School
Johannesgatan 18
11138 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5839428
