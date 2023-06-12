Scala/java Developer - Afry In Malmö
2023-06-12
Company Description
Welcome to AFRY X, a part of AFRY, and a digital leader and powerhouse in the industrial Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, design and cyber security. The urgent need for sustainable transition in society is paving the way for rapid digital-driven change. As digital technologies reshape all industries, the implications for businesses are broad, and so are the opportunities to make an impact. In AFRY X we have brought together our leading digital expertise and key digital technologies in one place to help clients to accelerate their digital transition.
Job Description
At our company, we're passionate about creating innovative solutions and we're excited to expand our team with an experienced developer. As a developer, you'll be working in Scala to build big data services and pipelines for one of our most innovative clients. Your main responsibilities will include developing algorithms to match, conflate, and identify anomalies, along with improving the simplicity, scale, and efficiency of our systems. You'll work with large amounts of data, improving the system performance to handle more and more data while keeping it as fresh as possible. As a part of this, you are also expected to identify and propose improvements, such as automating parts of the current process and formulating requirements for new functionality and ways of designing such a solution.
We believe in the power of collaboration and continuous learning. You'll be working alongside some of the most talented individuals in the region who are eager to share their knowledge and expertise with you. You'll have opportunities to learn new skills and challenge your thoughts and ideas, all while working together to achieve the best possible outcomes. We value your experience and knowledge as a developer, and we're confident that you'll thrive in our dynamic, innovative team. Together,
we'll push boundaries and create solutions that make a real impact.
Qualifications
Are you an experienced developer who recognizes yourself in the following?
Deep knowledge and extensive experience of the JVM, preferably Scala
Excellent oral and written communication skills in English
EU citizenship or Swedish work permit since relocation outside EU is not an option
Either permanent residency in Sweden, or commitment to moving to Sweden, preferably near Malmö as the work is on-site in Malmö
Extra Merit qualifications:
Event Streaming, e.g Kafka
Ability to design and implement APIs and REST services
Experience with one or more application frameworks like Spark, Akka, Play
Big data ETL and data streaming
NoSQL Databases
Experience or knowledge on how to apply Machine Learning or AI on large amounts of data
Additional Information
Start date: As soon as possible, within three month
Work extent: Full-time
Location: Malmö, Sweden
Contact:
Per Svensson
Section Manager AFRY, IT Solutions southper.t.svensson@afry.com
Stina Haugland
Recruitment Partnerstina.haugland@afry.com
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. Så ansöker du
