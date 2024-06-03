Senior Business Strategy Manager - Charging & Infrastructure Solutions
2024-06-03
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of accelerating electrification and together driving circularity for a better tomorrow. With an agile approach and a can-do mindset, we actively work to ensure the acceleration of the electrification transformation every day in all that we do. As the Volvo Group, we are driving circularity in our industry forward in these important areas.
This is us - The Charging and Infrastructure Solutions (C&IS)
The Charging and Infrastructure Solutions (C&IS) team within Volvo Energy is a fast-moving team securing charging capabilities for the Volvo Group. As the electrification journey is accelerating the team is growing and hence, we need a Senior Business Strategy Manager that will drive the overall development, structure and strategic initiatives for the department.
What are we looking for in this specific role?
To excel in this senior position, you will need to be well connected with the C&IS leadership team, the C&IS department and various x-functional stakeholders, with an ability to see the end-to-end perspective at company level. You will also have to come with great initiatives, build the strategic agenda and secure implementation of it. We believe that someone that loves to work as a leader in a multicultural context with a high pace and that enjoys cooperating with various functions will also love and excel at this job.
If you also enjoy working together with great colleagues in the forefront of sustainability, in a purpose driven, high paced, high energy and forward leaning environment, then you could very well be the person we are looking for!
Responsibilities will include:
• C&IS leadership team: Be a member in the leadership team and in an active way contribute to the strategic development of the department.
• Coordinate C&IS Governance: Ensure that the structure, flow and agility is in place to support and execute needed decisions.
• Manage C&IS Portfolio: Coordinate projects and follow up the strategic initiatives. This includes monitoring the progress of ongoing activities and providing regular reports on their status for various stakeholders and forums.
• Communication: Be responsible for in time communication within C&IS and with internal and external stakeholders.
• Ensure execution and Follow up: Make sure cross-functional items are timely prepared, decisions are executed, and guidance is followed up.
• Continuous Improvement with C&IS: Speak up, influence and drive transformation to create positive change and a learning culture. Benchmark best practices from others.
Why this role is perfect for you:
• Strategic thinker: You have a strong drive and business mindset. You are agile and proactive which is exactly what we need! You hold things together during tough times.
• Agile problem solver: You face problems and act quickly and directly. Part of this means that you can easily simplify complex matters and work through high quantities of information. You are also great at balancing polarities to take decisions.
• Networking enthusiast: You are a master at building networks and bringing people together, quickly, and efficiently.
• Communication expert: You know precisely what information to provide, when to provide it, and to whom, both internally and externally. We love that you communicate so that everyone can understand what you're trying to say.
• Impactful coordinator: Your excellent skills in ensuring structured, cross-functional, timely prepared items and making sure decisions are executed, will be essential for us. You have excellent administration skills.
We believe that if you have 10 years, or more, relevant experience of managing complex, high-speed areas with direct business impact in large cross-functional organizations, you will be able to excel in this role. Experience in charging and infrastructure or related part of the ecosystem is considered a merit.
If you recognize yourself in the above description - we are very curious to get to know you!
Reporting To:
Reporting To:
Kristina Nilsson, Senior Vice President - Charging and Infrastructure
