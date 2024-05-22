Scala Game Developer
2024-05-22
Evolution is a leading international B2B provider of games and services in online casino. Operating in the forefront of our industry, we offer a turn-key solution for casino operators. Our licensees' players can move flawlessly between mobile, tablet and desktop to play slots or live casino, which feature real tables with real dealers in real time. Our innovative and high-quality offer includes brands like Evolution Live, Red Tiger and NetEnt, and multiple award-winning international player product favorites, such as Crazy Time, Lightning Roulette and Gonzo's Quest. Evolution is listed on Nasdaq Nordic with a MCAP of EUR 20+BN.
Across our 20+ sites, we have 10 000+ people working in the fields of Product Innovation, Software Development, Game Presenters & Hosts, IT-support, Facility & Studio build as well as support services.Evolution provides a dynamic and creative work environment with a unique opportunity for the right people to enhance their skills and drive their passion. Our culture is rooted in Evolution's core values ALIVE, do RIGHT and work TOGETHER and we operate guided by our vision to become the leading supplier of online casino in the world.
We are searching for passionate Scala Engineers. We thrive in well-designed, scalable, systems which use modern functional programming based design approaches. We believe that the functional programming approach in Scala results in systems which are easier to build and maintain - we use modern, pragmatic approaches such as Tagless Final and libraries such as Cats and Cats Effect to achieve this.
You will need to:
Be proactive, pragmatic and professional, deliver results;
Write code that make our games and related functionality run
Write unit and other automated tests;
Work and communicate efficiently with the rest of the development team, including PO, front-end developers and design
Actively participate in code reviews so that code delivered by you and your team is of great quality;
Own your applications, ensure they deploy and run 24/7 on our Kubernetes platform with great performance;
Be ready to invest the effort to become an even better developer.
To manage the role you need to have experience in:
Scala 2/3 functional programming skills and 1-2 years experience, especially with the following: Higher-kinded Types, Tagless Final, JSON/Circe, Https4s, Cats, Cats Effect 3
Passion for our profession, in particular Scala and Functional Programming, and improving yourself technically.
Have a Full Stack mindset, meaning that you are able and willing to move outside your comfort zone and learn and work with new technologies.
Interest in the latest programming trends such as functional and reactive programming
Excellent communication skills and a pragmatic approach to problem solving
Highly proficient in spoken and written English
Bachelor's Degree in IT or equivalent.
We will appreciate experience with:
Building high performance clustered systems, modular FP-based architecture, as well as actor systems, where they are necessary;
Cats / Scalaz, Cats Effect, ZIO, Monix, Akka Actors, Persistence, Cluster & HTTP, http4s, Tagless Final and/or Scala.js
Event Sourcing & CQRS;
Docker, Kubernetes, Kafka, Cassandra.
We Offer
A healthy mix of startup-like culture of the company, which will enable you to try new approaches and technologies and remain on the edge of technological development and enterprise, with stability and supporting functions to help you focus on your job.
You will be part of a big international family where cultural diversity is present. We all have the same thing in common: a passion for delivering the very best in gaming. Innovation is a big part of who we are since there is no other way to be a driver in the industry!
