Scada Project Manager (61141)
Vestas Northern Europe AB / Byggjobb / Malmö Visa alla byggjobb i Malmö
2025-01-16
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vestas Northern Europe AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Landskrona
, Laholm
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
SCADA Project Manager
Join Vestas as a SCADA Project Manager and play a vital role in transforming wind turbines into fully operational power plants across Northern & Central Europe (NCE) Offshore. Collaborate with diverse teams, manage risks and opportunities, and ensure on-time, high-quality project delivery.
Vestas Technology & Operations > Frontend Engineering & Technology > SCADA Project Management NCE - Offshore
Regional Engineering and Technology NCE is part of the VTO organization. In this organization, the SCADA Project Management team supports the lifecycle of wind power plant projects from sales into the service phase. Our job is to turn groups of wind turbines into a functional power plant unit running efficiently and according to contractual and regional requirements.
Our customers can mainly be found among larger power supply companies and professional investors.
Responsibilities
Provide effective coordination and communication between the project engineering team and other stakeholders to resolve technical issues and ensure effective project delivery
Continuously identify and assess all opportunities and identifiable risks to ensure on-time project completion
Be accountable for project deliverables based on strategic priorities and set goals (e.g., quality, schedule, EHS) while managing the project throughout its lifecycle
Ensure business growth, customer satisfaction, and professional project and stakeholder management while maximising value for Vestas
Take part in internal process improvement projects for the SCADA Project Management & Plant Engineering team
Gather Market Requirements for Product Management and Development
Qualifications
Have completed University of Applied Sciences, Engineering or Business administration degree
Previous Industry, product, or application experience
PM training/PM certification: Prince2 Practitioner/PMP and Six Sigma Green Belt or ITIL 4 Foundation
Knowledge and experience in project management methods, tools, and stakeholder management techniques
Professional English skills, both verbally and in writing
Driver's License
Competencies
Consistent high-level communication skills
Experience with project leadership, including delegation, inclusive leadership, and coaching, with demonstrated development in collaborating effectively as part of international, remote teams
Advanced level of problem-solving and troubleshooting skills
Proven record in proactive contribution to the strategic development of the department through initiatives to increase standardization, product efficiency, customer satisfaction, etc.
Demonstrates excellent multitasking, project management, collaboration, and coordination skills throughout the project lifecycle, including in complex situations combined with the ability to give and receive feedback
Highly structured and self-organized
Comfortable with working in a high-paced and highly diverse environment
What we offer
We are an international team of skilled and committed colleagues who are all enthusiastic about creating a positive impact through wind energy. We have a good atmosphere within the department, and everyone is always prepared to support us when needed. You will have the opportunity to develop a career in a global company within a very exciting industry.
You will assist the world in decarbonising and shifting towards clean and sustainable energies. We focus a lot of your development both professionally and personally. This might just be the first step of the rest of your professional career.
At Vestas, we focus on enabling you, getting you to reach your full potential, and giving you the right tools you need to perform efficiently, along with the necessary training and coaching. We value frequent constructive feedback and dialogue, always with continuous improvement in mind.
Additional information
This position has the following possible locations:
Aarhus or Videbæk, Denmark
Malmö, Sweden
Berlin or Hamburg, Germany
Warsaw or Szczecin, Poland
To be considered for this role, you must apply online before December 23, 2024. We will review applications on an ongoing basis. We can withdraw from the job and reserve the right to do so at any time, including before the advertised closing date.
For more information, please get in touch with Recruiter, Amanuel Gebremariam at alege@vestas.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vestas Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 556443-1574), https://careers.vestas.com/job/Malm%C3%B6-SCADA-Project-Manager-Sk%C3%A5n/1145127701/
Grophusgatan 5 (visa karta
)
200 49 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Vestas Northern Europe AB Jobbnummer
9106764