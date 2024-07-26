Scada Project Manager (51873)
Do you want to be part of the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions, with a tight focus on safety and quality standards? Do you have a desire to work collaboratively with the ability to motivate team members? If so, Vestas may have the opportunity for you!
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Project Management - North, West, East
Plant Engineering is a part of NCE (Northern & Central Europe) and supports the organization in installing and servicing a great number of SCADA systems, controlling medium and large sized wind power plants. Our job is to turn groups of wind turbines into a functional power plant unit, according to contractual and regional requirements. Our customers can mainly be found among larger power supply companies and professional investors. The primary location for this position is DK, Videbæk and other location are possible: (DE) Berlin, (DE) Hamburg , (PL) Szczecin, (PL) Warsaw, (SE) Malmö
Responsibilities
Ensure business success, customer satisfaction and professional project and stakeholder management while maximizing value for Vestas
Be accountable for project deliverables based on strategic priorities and set objectives (e.g. quality, schedule, EHS) while managing the project throughout its lifecycle
Continuously identify and assess all opportunities and identifiable risks to ensure on-time project completion
Provide effective coordination and communication between the project engineering team and other stakeholders to resolve technical issues and ensure successful project delivery
Actively support our proposal management during the proposal phase of customer projects, identifying claims and estimating related expenses
Take an active role in internal process improvement projects for the SCADA Project Management & Plant Engineering team
Gathering of Market Requirements for Product Management and Development
Qualifications
Completed university degree of applied sciences, engineering or business administration
Previous Industry, product, or application experience especially in area of power generation control systems
PM training/PM certification - Prince2 Practitioner/PMP and Six Sigma Green Belt or ITIL 4 foundation will be counted as advantage
Knowledge or experience in using project management methods and tools
Knowledge or experience of stakeholder management tools and techniques
Very good English skills, both verbally and in writing
Driving license
Competencies
Consistent high level communication skills
Proven record of Project Leadership skills (delegation, inclusive leadership, coaching)
Excellent level of problem-solving and troubleshooting skills
Proved record in perform effectively as part of international teams who collaborate remotely
Proven record in proactive contribution to the strategic development of the department through initiatives to increase standardization, product efficiency, customer satisfaction, etc.
Excellent collaboration and coordination skills during the project lifecycle as well as in difficult situations
Comfortable with working in a high paced and highly dynamic environment Ability to give and receive feedback
What we offer
We are an international team of skilled and committed colleagues who are all enthusiastic about creating a positive impact through wind energy. We have a good atmosphere within the department and everyone is always prepared to support when needed. You will have the opportunity to develop a career in a global company within a very exciting industry.
Additional information
Work location: Vestas' office in (DK) Videbæk and other locations are possible: (DE) Berlin, (DE) Hamburg , (PL) Szczecin, (PL) Warsaw, (SE) Malmö. This position requires approximately 30 days of travel yearly.
