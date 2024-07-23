Scada Engineer (55783)
2024-07-23
Are you an experienced SCADA Engineer with experience from, or interest in, wind power plants? Do you have a techy personality and like to optimize the way things are getting done? Then we might have the right position for you!
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Server & Data - North, West
Plant Operations is part of NCE (Northern & Central Europe) and supports the organization in installing and servicing a great number of SCADA systems, controlling medium and large sized wind power plants. Our job is to turn a bunch of wind turbines into a power plant, according to contractual and regional requirements. Our customers can mainly be found among larger power supply companies and professional investors.
Responsibilities
As a SCADA engineer you will be a part of a project team with different competencies. Together you will be:
Responsible for commissioning and maintaining Vestas SCADA solutions, and other automated functionalities in our power plants
Securing Vestas standards and customer requirements in our SCADA deliveries
Ensuring knowledge transfer and contributing in optimizing and improving our product solutions
Qualifications
Relevant education in Information Technology
Experience with Linux and SQL servers
Experience in commissioning and maintenance of server operating systems
Knowledge of VMware
Knowledge of networking and their configuration
Good English skills, both verbal and written at least B2 level
Valid Driver's License
Competencies
Ability to participate effectively as part of an international team
Ability to organize and prioritize tasks
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Good communication skills
High attention to detail and a solid commitment to quality
An individual who flourishes in changing environments and enjoys introducing innovative ideas and approaches to the group
What we offer
We are a team of skilled and committed colleagues, who are enthusiastic about wind energy. We work in a modular setup where you will be a part of a project team and contribute to the process within your area of expertise. You will have the opportunity to develop a career in a global company, within a fascinating industry that is constantly expanding. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 25.000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions, to power a bright future.
Additional information
You may apply to following locations: Aarhus DK, Warrington UK, or Malmö SE. You should expect some travel activity, approximately 30 days per year.
If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 20.08.2024. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
