Scada Consultant (siemens Tia Portal)
Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-08-07
LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 750 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by nearly 90,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree - a Larsen & Toubro Group company - combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit www.ltimindtree.com
We are hiring for SCADA Consultant who has hands on experience with Siemens TIA Portal with below expertise:
Job Responsibilities:
Understand the Business process of the customer (Customer Business: Automobile Manufacturing)
Identify the Business critical KPIs
Provide general Siemens PLC/WINCC & Ignition Scada developer.
Functional requirement gathering, Technical requirement gathering, Integration requirement
Interaction with Subject Matter Experts / plant users / various stake holders for AS-IS study of current landscape and define, design TO-BE plan for MES
Interface design - ERP / MES / Control systems
Work with customer teams to develop client specific requirements and hence FRS, BRS documents
Must Have:
5-9 years of experience in the Manufacturing domain (functional and technical)
Siemens TIA Portal is a must
Hands on Python experience is a must
Siemens WINCC is a must.
Industry experience is a plus (Automobile)
Functional knowledge in the following areas: Product Data Management, Shop Floor Control, Traceability, and Product Quality
Proven success in contributing to a team-oriented, multicultural environment
Technical/ Functional experience in Ignition SCADA is a must
Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment
Bachelor of Engineering or equivalent exposure to the IT industry
Professional Skill Requirements
Basic database knowledge (MSSQL)
Technical/ Functional experience in Sepasoft or a similar MES product is a plus.
Previous project experience involving Design, Development, Configuration, Implementation for different manufacturing industries is considered a plus
Experience in MES-ERP Integration is considered an advantage
Good analytical & troubleshooting skills
