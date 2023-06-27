Säsongspersonal vinter 2023/2024

GAR in Överkalix AB / Kockjobb / Överkalix
2023-06-27


Vi söker kockar för vintern 2023-2024.
Värme och gemenskap är viktig för oss. Är du en lättsam och positiv person som gillar utmaningar? Då kommer du passa bra i vårt team! Vårt mål är att ge våra gäster en minnesvärd semester.
Vill du veta mer? Skicka dina frågor med din ansökan och CV till work@explorethenorth.se.
Hoppas vi hörs snart!

We are looking to hire chefs for the winter season 2023-2024
Warmth and community are important for us. Are you an easygoing and positive person who likes challanges, you will work well in our team. Our goal is to give our guests a memorable vacation with great service - join us!
Do you want to know more? Just send your questions along with your application and CV to work@explorethenorth.se.
Hope to hear from you soon!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30
E-post: work@explorethenorth.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
GAR in Överkalix AB (org.nr 556984-1629), https://explorethenorth.se/our-lodges/grand-arctic-resort
Bulandsgatan 6 (visa karta)
956 31  ÖVERKALIX

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
7916162

