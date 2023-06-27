Financial Quality Assurance AnalystA/Test Engineer to join our Models team
Fidelity Information Services Front Arena AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-06-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fidelity Information Services Front Arena AB i Stockholm
Are you curious, motivated, and forward-thinking? At FIS you'll have the opportunity to work on some of the most challenging and relevant issues in financial services and technology. Our talented people empower us, and we believe in being part of a team that is open, collaborative, entrepreneurial, passionate and above all fun.
Your role
As a financial test engineer in our Models team you will together with the team be responsible for the quality assurance of the pricing and modelling of financial instruments and derivatives in all asset classes. You will be challenged with a wide range of tasks, ranging from analysis of calculated values, build and drive test automation, plan and perform test activities and drive the enhancement of our product solution in PRIME, one of the client applications for financial trading in FIS Cross-Asset Trading and Risk Platform.
We will offer you challenges, where understanding customer requirements and solving problems is a key part. You will be part of an agile team with skilled and motivated developers that take full responsibility for its solution which includes both working on continuous improvements as well as innovations. We believe that the best solutions are built if you can be proud of what you produce! By working closely together with the Product Owner in your Scrum team you will get a deep understanding of market needs.
Position requirements
We strongly believe that passion for financial markets and software development are equally necessary! We know that we can accomplish a lot more together than as individuals so are you a creative, passionate and a caring team player?
We expect you to have the following:
Master's Degree in Mathematics, as an Engineer or other quantitative areas
Solid financial, analytical and quantitative skills
Knowledge and strong interest in financial mathematics
Programming and scripting experience is an advantage
Experience of quality assurance is an advantage
Fluent English
In addition to this we believe that you:
An analytical thinker with an entrepreneurial attitude to problem solving
A fast learner with great enthusiasm to learn
Collaborative and like to share knowledge
Constantly challenging existing mindsets and ways of doing things for the better
Driven and enjoy influencing the direction of your own development
End user focused and passionate about user experience
But most of all we expect you to have a genuine interest in solving financial related problems and working with software development! We are passionate about our work, but we also know that life balance is important and that a fun workplace breeds creativity and innovation.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Use the URL (above) to send applications. Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fidelity Information Services Front Arena AB
(org.nr 556300-6567), https://www.fisglobal.com/en-gb
Södermalmsallen 36, 6tr (visa karta
)
118 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
FIS Front Arena AB Jobbnummer
7916154