SAP Release Lead
2026-02-06
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Apply today, selection and interviews are ongoing. We are now looking for a SAP Release Lead for one of our clients.
Job summary
Role Summary The Minor Release Lead is responsible for planning, coordinating, and delivering minor SAP releases. The role ensures that enhancements, fixes, configuration updates, and small technical changes are packaged, tested, and deployed efficiently and with minimal impact on business operations. This position works closely with functional teams, technical teams, Test Management, and Release Management to secure predictable and high-quality delivery cycles.
Key Responsibilities
Own the end-to-end planning and delivery of minor SAP releases. Collect, assess, and prioritize release scope items in collaboration with functional and technical teams. Coordinate build, testing, defect resolution, and readiness activities across multiple workstreams. Ensure compliance with release governance, quality gates, and audit requirements. Manage timelines, risks, issues, and dependencies for each release cycle. Collaborate with Test Managers to secure proper test planning, execution, and sign-off. Provide clear reporting and communication to project leadership and stakeholders. Support go-live preparation and post-release stabilization. Required Experience & Skills
Experience managing SAP releases or similar delivery cycles in complex landscapes. Good understanding of SAP functional processes and technical components. Strong coordination, planning, and problem-solving skills. Familiarity with release governance frameworks and tools Excellent communication and stakeholder management abilities
Start date: 2026-02-23
End date: 2026-11-30
Application Deadline: 2026-02-22
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
