Senior UX-designer for a Leading Automotive Company
2024-04-24
Show, don't tell - Provide a portfolio or work samples as part of your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is looking for a UX Designer to Digital Finance with focus on the Product Costing area where the calculation, tracking and forecasting of all costs incurred when creating a product or a service. We are modernizing the solutions in this area and are ready for the next step in this journey.
As a Senior UX Designer in the product team, you'll help the team see the financial operation of clients ecosystem and create ownership experiences for users that are simple, seamless, and thoughtful. You'll advocate for users and exceptional design with a high level of craft.
We believe that you are a person that thinks big at the system level and has worked extensively using insights from data to inform and personalize user. You are as familiar working with internal tools and enterprise applications as customer-facing interfaces and artefacts.
You are offered
• A Place in a Pioneering Team: Join a group of forward-thinkers who are constantly pushing the boundaries of automotive UX design. Be a part of a culture that values innovation and creativity.
• Professional Growth and Development: Embark on a journey of personal and professional growth where your contributions are valued and your progress is continuously supported. Gain exposure to the latest trends and technologies in the automotive UX field.
• Impactful Work: Have the opportunity to work on projects that directly enhance the safety, sustainability, and convenience of mobility for people around the world. Your designs will not only meet the needs of users today but will also shape the future of automotive experiences.
• Collaborative Environment: Thrive in a collaborative atmosphere that encourages the exchange of ideas and feedback. Work closely with a team of experts who are committed to excellence and innovation.
• Temporary Role with Lasting Impact: Although this is a temporary position, the work you do here will leave a lasting impact on our projects and the future of automotive design. It's an opportunity to make a mark in a leading company without a long-term commitment.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Been in UX Design for 5+ years with B2B technologies, so you understand all aspects of product architecture, interaction and visual design, and UX research
• You're a strong communicator and collaborator with design partners, and other stakeholders from teams such as product, operations, and engineering
• Strong UX fundamentals and user-centered design practices
• Data modeling experience within UX, including architectural planning for complex systems
• The ability to create a logical, consistent, and elegant structure from messy complexity, and to transition to a scalable set of global systems
• Experience working with mature design systems
• Experience with Service Design practices and system-thinking
• Comfortable with Customer Journeys
• A portfolio (or work samples) of relevant past projects
• Fluent in English
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Communicative
• Organized
• Flexible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
