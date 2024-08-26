SAP Project Manager
2024-08-26
Join us on our journey!
Do you want to be part of our IT consulting team? Right now Envoi has an exciting growth period and we at Envoi can proudly present your next interesting project!
Description
The client is currently in a phase of rolling out SAP S4 Hana Procurement capabilities in our procurement organization. They are now extending the scope of processes to implement within the procurement domain, hence why they are looking for an experienced project manager. They are looking to implement a standard centralized procurement platform (Central Procurement Hub) consisting of SAP Product Sourcing, SAP Enterprise Contract Management and Icertis.
The assignment will consist of managing and leading a team of people to define the functional design through preparation, discovery and explore phases together with dedicated implementation partner. The functional design will include a cross functional team consisting of parties from various locations across the world.
The assignment will include a vast amount of activities such as, Project management: Detailed scope definition Lead Time & Resource management Lead functional design workshops RICEFW Scope Management Steerco Decision preparation Tracking and progress follow of activities Escalation management of activities Requirement gathering and management Safeguarding design principle adherence Business Roll-Out planning and preparation Cost tracking and follow up
English only is sufficient language skill for this assignment
Requirements Education Relevant university degree (e.g. Project management, Industrial engineering, Business management or other...)
Meriting Previous experience of leading SAP implementation projects/subprojects, Procurement experience, Experience in large scale IT-implementation projects Ersättning
