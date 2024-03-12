SAP Production and Logistics Expert
2024-03-12
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures, and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit energy over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect different power systems.
We are now looking for an SAP Production & Logistic Expert to join the HVDC team. In this role, you will be part of building up the future HVDC 's SAP governance organization. Hitachi Energy is currently engaged in a multi-year project to upgrade our core ERP systems to SAP S/4HANA, standardize our IT application landscape and digitize our business processes to meet the needs of our expanding business. After a successful go-live of S/4 HANA, you will be part of the GPG HVDC SAP governance organization. This body interacts with the global HVDC business regarding business demands and coordinates with the central Hitachi Energy SAP Governance organization. As part of this organization, you will also focus leveraging leading HVDC practices, to ensure continuous development and increased usage of the solution.
Your Responsibilities
Develop the HVDC SAP governance organization and be part of transferring this into a steady state line organization.
Drive further development of the SAP line organization and lead HVDC practices/usage of the solution to meet current and future business objectives.
Support and manage SAP queries from the organization (including for example by managing workflow, system inquiries, creating data for reporting, collecting information and disseminate to the correct function).
Engage in hands-on work and design in enhancing both current SAP logistic flows to support HVDC business and overall SAP solution by driving and coordinating with other project bodies.
Collaborate with management, peers, and other partners to have a positive impact and achieve both short- and long-term business objectives.
Execute proactive, transparent, and efficient project management and communication with multiple local roll-out teams, SMEs, and other stakeholders.
Your Background
Bachelor's degree in a computer, engineering, or a similar field.
Experience in SAP S/4 HANA, managing complex global SAP programs, and a deep understanding of SAP Architecture, including change management practices that drive successful SAP implementation projects.
Experience with PowerBI is a plus.
Good communication skills and a proficient level of spoken and written English is necessary.
Strong drive and proactive mindset with the ability to anticipate needs and take initiative to address them effectively.
Ability to work and collaborate effectively within the team and support the business goals across organizational structures.
Additional Information
This role is based in Ludvika, Sweden, with the opportunity to work from home part of the time.
If you have a proven track record and a passion of driving large complex SAP implementation and stabilization projects, we want to hear from you! Welcome to apply by April 1st. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't hesitate to apply today.
Recruiting Manager Lars Lindgren, lars.lindgren@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort +46 107-38 29 86, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 2912, Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
