SAP MM Consultant
BR Technologies AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2024-01-03
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BR Technologies AB i Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
Technology:
SAP MM/SD, S4HANA
Roles and Responsibilities:
• -> SAP MM consultant is mainly responsible for designing, building and deploying SAP-based ERP solutions;
• -> Leading analysis and design in the SAP MM area, often in close cooperation with the clients;
• -> Ensuring stabilization of the solution and continuous improvements.
Required Skills:
• -> SAP MM consultant with at least 9+ years of working in SAP Implementation or Rollout project with cross functional knowledge on PM, SD, FICO, IM/WM & PP.
• -> Should have good experience on S4 HANA activities including working experience in MM process.
• -> Good experience in both master data and transactional data migration. Usage of migration cockpit would be an addition.
• -> Ability to work independently and self-motivated.
• -> Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.
• -> Strong quantitative analytical abilities.
• -> Good Excel proficiency.
• -> Excellent oral and written communication skills and have direct working experience with European or USA clients.
• -> Led workshops with Business in proposing/defining migration rules, methods, approach etc..
• -> Flexibility to adapt to changing situations and priorities.
• -> Ability to manage multiple priorities and meet deadlines.
• -> Business Fluent in Swedish (or) English.
Work Location:
Sundsvall(SE)
#jobbjustnu Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-14
E-post: brt-sweden@bluerose-tech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BR Technologies AB
(org.nr 559226-9079), https://www.bluerose-tech.com/
Svetsarvägen 15 2TR (visa karta
)
171 41 SOLNA Jobbnummer
8365947