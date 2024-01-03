SAP MM Consultant

BR Technologies AB / Datajobb / Solna
2024-01-03


Technology:
SAP MM/SD, S4HANA

Roles and Responsibilities:
• -> SAP MM consultant is mainly responsible for designing, building and deploying SAP-based ERP solutions;
• -> Leading analysis and design in the SAP MM area, often in close cooperation with the clients;
• -> Ensuring stabilization of the solution and continuous improvements.

Required Skills:
• -> SAP MM consultant with at least 9+ years of working in SAP Implementation or Rollout project with cross functional knowledge on PM, SD, FICO, IM/WM & PP.
• -> Should have good experience on S4 HANA activities including working experience in MM process.
• -> Good experience in both master data and transactional data migration. Usage of migration cockpit would be an addition.
• -> Ability to work independently and self-motivated.
• -> Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.
• -> Strong quantitative analytical abilities.
• -> Good Excel proficiency.
• -> Excellent oral and written communication skills and have direct working experience with European or USA clients.
• -> Led workshops with Business in proposing/defining migration rules, methods, approach etc..
• -> Flexibility to adapt to changing situations and priorities.
• -> Ability to manage multiple priorities and meet deadlines.
• -> Business Fluent in Swedish (or) English.

Work Location:
Sundsvall(SE)

