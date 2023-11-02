SAP IT Data Analyst, Battery Production
2023-11-02
Scania genomgår nu en transformation från att vara en leverantör av lastbilar, bussar och motorer till en leverantör av kompletta och hållbara transportlösningar.The electrification trend within the automotive business is moving rapidly. For us, this means that we need to prepare for ramping up the production of electric vehicles and help Scania to be sustainable. One major component of electrical vehicles is the Battery.
Included is building a new factory to produce batteries for electrical vehicles. This new plant will work with fully automated equipment for production and logistics. In this new plant, SAP is being implemented to support logistics, finance and material planning processes. The implementation is ongoing and will be completed within the coming months. The automated systems gives us lots of information and therefore we are looking for a new colleague to work with the data analysis from our systems to support in our continuous development of our factory.
We are looking for a dedicated and experienced IT data analyst that enjoys working with challenges and varies demands and who wants to be a part of Scanias's way to leading the production business to new heights.
In the role as a SAP IT data analyst, you will work with analysing data from the SAP warehousing and ordering system as well as the connected IT systems in production and logistics. Based on your analysis you will work with strategic improvement project within the factory, the supply chain as well as the delivery to our customers. It is a cross-functional role where you work close to the business and where it therefore requires that you are connected to all part of the factory, logistics, production, operation but also to other production units within Scania.
What we are looking for
Are you driven by working with continuous improvements? Do you enjoy complex IT projects with focus on data analysis with focus on the business and with a large number of stakeholders? Are you interested in logistics & production? Then this is the right place and the right assignment for you! We are looking for you who have a developing mindset! You see every challenge as an opportunity for improvement.
As an important part of the logistics, you work with a self-motivated group of employees who are happy to share the large experience they have in the various areas of logistics. You belong to the logistic development group with logistic developers but also SAP super users.
Your profile
To thrive in the assignment, we believe that you are a person who enjoys taking responsibility, and who dares to challenge. You are communicative and cooperative, see opportunities instead of problems, and are driven to find solutions together with others. We are looking for you with a relevant educational or work experience background, however, earlier experience of data analysis and in SAP EWM is beneficial . You are fluent in spoken and written Swedish and English, and are used to working in Office 365. But the most important thing is that you have the right will, the right drive, and the right interest in developing yourself, together with your colleagues and the business.
This is a journey! Competence is always decisive in the selection of a candidate. At the same time, we strive for better diversity within the department.
Your main duties will be;
• Analyse data from production in SAP as well as connected systems
• Identify and suggest improvement projects based on the results from the data analysis
• Support the SAP superusers with needed information in the system
As a manager
My name is Lovisa Kojola and I have been working with different project for almost 15 years. I am driven by seeing something on a piece of paper coming alive and being implemented in real life. I enjoy working with teams and get motivated by seeing people grow in experience and responsibility. Therefore I will be there to support and coach you so we together can create the right conditions for success. Together we will create the future.
More information
Do you want to know more? Please contact Lovisa Kojola, Logistic Development Manager MELD, lovisa.kojola@scania.com
Application
Submit your CV, cover letter, and relevant certificates. Since screening and interviews will be done continuously, apply as soon as possible, but no later than 26 November 2023. A background check may be conducted for this position. Scania use tests as a part of the recruitment process.
Scania är en världsledande leverantör av transportlösningar. Tillsammans med våra partners och kunder driver vi omställningen till ett hållbart transportsystem. 2020 levererade vi 66 900 lastbilar, 5 200 bussar samt 11 000 industri- och marinmotorer till våra kunder. Nettoomsättningen uppgick till mer än 125 miljarder kronor, varav över 20 procent var tjänsterelaterade. Scania grundades 1891 och är idag verksamt i fler än 100 länder och har cirka 50 000 medarbetare. Forskning och utveckling är huvudsakligen koncentrerad till Sverige. Tillverkning sker i Europa och Latinamerika, med regionala produktcenter i Afrika, Asien och Eurasien. Scania är en del av TRATON GROUP.
