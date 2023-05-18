SAP Interfaces Expert
We are looking SAP Interface Expert with one of our renowned customers in retail domain. Should have Plan and Manage the Deployment and Cutover of SAP Interfaces are between Legacy system and SAP .
SAP includes S4/MDG/PO/PI/Ariba/BW
• Some of the Interfaces are using GCP as middleware
• Plan and Manage the Cutover Interfaces Tracker and drive the detail Cutover planning of each Interface
• Plan and Manage the Dress Rehearsal of the Interfaces
• Plan and Manage the Production deployment and cutover of the Interfaces.
• Manage communication and alignment of all actors across the programme for Interfaces Deployment
The scope of the services
Core Deliverables: (aligned to DRM)
• Drive the development of the Interfaces Cutover Approach via the Interfaces Cutover Master File
• Build the Interfaces Cutover Strategy and orchestrate the Cutover planning, preparation, and execution of the Interfaces Cutover Plan.
That includes all activities from the dress Rehearsal until after the Business Go-Live
Requirements
Desired knowledge, experience, competence, skills etc
• SAP Certification in PI/PO
• Good knowledge of the SAP S4/HANA Environments to the level of Systems and Clients
• Very good knowledge of the Integration between S4/HANA Environments to other SAP systems and to Legacy systems via PO/CPI
• Delivered SAP Projects as Interfaces Integrator including Cutover to Production
• Knowledge of GCP
• Good ABAP knowledge
• Organization & people skills: Structured and able to deal with ambiguity with method. Ability to drive teams to result in complex matrix organisation
• Highly resilient and able to deal with escalation, work under pressure and drive result through effective teamwork and collaboration.
• Skilled to review changes to be deployed in the landscape and understands ABAP code and configurations in CTS on a Global basis
Key Experience
• 10 + years experience in IT delivery in complex multinational environment
• 8 + Years should be with SAP
• Track record in managing SAP S4/HANA Cutover on greenfield multinational SAP implementation
• Technical skills and experience required : SAP / S4 HANA, PI/PO Integration Release management and technical deployment
3 things most important?
1. Very good knowledge of the Integration between S4/HANA Environments to other SAP systems and to Legacy systems via PO/CPI
2. Organization & people skills: Structured and able to deal with ambiguity with method. Ability to drive teams to result in complex matrix organisation.
3.Highly resilient and able to deal with escalation, work under pressure and drive result through effective teamwork and collaboration. Ersättning
