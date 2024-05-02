Director Technology Quality
Northvolt Ett AB / Chefsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla chefsjobb i Skellefteå
2024-05-02
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Director Technology Quality is responsible for leading and managing, Test & Validation, Laboratories, Quality Innovation, Industrialization and Digitalization as well as providing consolidated inputs for future quality blueprints.
Key responsibilities
Test & Validation: Establish and govern serial production testing and validation as well as investigations
Laboratories: Establish and govern Quality Control laboratories and activities offline and atline for NV Ett.
Quality Innovation and industrialization: Govern, coordinate and drive improvements and innovation of measurement, test and validation methods as well as of instruments and technology, with and without suppliers.
Quality Digitalization and Improvement: Coordinate the needs of Quality toward Digitalization, monitor and/or drive projects. Improve existing manufacturing, business or support processes, support product improvements and trouble shooting activities.
Blueprint: Provide consolidated inputs for the Quality blueprint of other prismatic cell manufacturing units and products.
Recruitment and retention: lead and govern recruitment and development of teams within Technology Quality
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role.
Qualifications and experience
A relevant academic degree (Chemistry / Manufacturing / Engineering) or equivalent practical experience preferable in automotive.
MSc degree in Chemistry/Manufacturing/Engineering or similar
7+ years of relevant work experience in similar role within high volume assembly/production, e.g. battery, automotive, pharma
7+ years leadership experience in international manufacturing organizations
3+ years in automotive industry
Experience and knowledge about FMEA, Control Plan, PPAP, SPC, MSA, Risk Management
Experience and knowledge (and certification) of quality requirements and standards of the automotive industry (IATF 16949:2016, VDA 6.1 framework)
Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office
Specific skills
Strong communication and interpersonal skills combined with excellent written and oral English skills.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail (e.g. 8D, 5Why, Ishikawa, Pareto)
Knowledge of lean principles and continuous improvement methodologies.
Proficiency in data analysis and ability to implement preventative measures.
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management.
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently.
Highly organized and result driven.
Personal success factors
Ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement quality improvement plans.
Ability to proactively address customer concerns and drive effective resolution.
Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit.
Flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor.
Passionate & purpose driven.
Role modelling, being the safe and healthy role model Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715), http://www.northvolt.com
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8654081