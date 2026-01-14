SAP Finance Tech Lead
2026-01-14
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a SAP Finance Tech Lead to join a new SAP S/4HANA transformation program. In this role, you will drive the technical delivery of Finance solutions and ensure the SAP Finance landscape is cohesive, scalable, and aligned with the overall business transformation. You will work closely with the Finance Business Lead and collaborate with both functional and technical stakeholders across the SAP ecosystem.
Job DescriptionLead and drive technical workstreams within the Finance domain throughout the transformation lifecycle
Ensure the SAP Finance solution is cohesive and well integrated with other SAP modules and products
Provide SAP Finance functional guidance to solution design and development
Partner with the Finance Business Lead to align technical solutions with business needs and transformation goals
Support standardization and harmonization of Finance developments across markets and business units
Collaborate with business technology teams and leverage internal networks to ensure alignment and delivery support
Secure project management activities within the Finance stream, including planning, resourcing, and issue resolution
Participate in design workshops, technical reviews, and key decision forums
RequirementsStrong technical and functional expertise in SAP Finance
Experience leading development and implementation initiatives within SAP Finance
Solid understanding of the SAP ecosystem and how Finance integrates with other areas
Hands-on experience from SAP S/4HANA projects
Proven ability to drive cross-functional collaboration with business and technology stakeholders
Nice to haveExperience working with standardization and harmonization across multiple markets or business units
Application
