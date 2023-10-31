Sap Bw/hana Consultant
For our client we are searching for a SAP BW/HANA consultant.
Required knowledge/experience:
• Good understanding of Financial Accounting and Controlling.
• At least 6 years of working experience in SAP BW/HANA.
• In-depth knowledge of BW on HANA, BW/4HANA and SAP S/4 HANA Embedded Analytics.
• Experience in SAP Analytic Cloud Models / Stories with live and import connections of SAP.
• Experience in enable, configure and customize S/4 HANA Fiori Apps for Finance Application.
• Experience in OData Services /CDS views / SQL /ABAP.
• Experience in Analysis for Office and WEBi .
• Experience from vehicle industry is an advantage
• Excellent spoken and written English
Activities:
• Understanding the business needs, in close cooperation with our Finance stakeholders.
• Configuration, implementation and development.
• Continuously improving and enhancing our solution.
• IT-test and verification.
