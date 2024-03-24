Air Solutions Sales Leader
Job Description
Overall Job Purpose:
Our Air Solutions Sales Leader will be a key role in establishing LG's Air Solution business in the Nordics, laying the foundation for the future success of LG's heating and air solutions products in the region and leading all AS business from A to Z.
This role will be responsible for all results of the LG Nordic's Air Solution department, market strategy and market development. The AS Sales Leader will be in charge of building our go-to-market strategy, establish long-term partnerships, manage sales operations and execute on organization targets.
We are looking for a highly self-driven entrepreneur who is committed to succeed and deliver with high professionalism and ownership of the business.
Key Relationships
Internal: Senior Management, Sales, Sales Admin, Sales Engineering, and Service
External: European HQ, Korean HQ, Customers, Partners, Prospects
Key Responsibilities
1. AS Business Establishment in the Nordic market
Establish and expand the air solutions & heating business in the Nordic market.
Drive sales for Heat Pumps in 2024.
Expand AS business to System AC and Chillers.
Grow and manage channel strategy and customer portfolio with wholesalers, manufacturers, project development companies, key installers and more.
Perform Market Analysis and formulate corresponding Business Strategy.
Increase Sales Revenue and Market Share.
2. Channel Management
In charge of channel strategy, including management of distributors and installer programs.
3. Profit Management
Responsible for setting price and cost structure to ensure profitability.
4. Operations
Fully managing PSI (Purchase/Sales/Inventory) and ground rule execution of Channel PSI.
5. Go-To-Market Strategy
Handling product introduction together with marketing and communication to the Nordic market.
6. Field & Service Support
Supporting with field issues and cooperating with the service network for products.
7. Communication & Reports
Managing reports and communication with LG's Korean HQ, European HG as well as factories.
Person Specification
Experience
2+ years of experience working with heat-pumps at either a manufacturer, distributor or installer, preferably in a sales focused role.
Leadership experience with a focus on execution and discipline of getting things done.
Personal Attributes, Behaviours and Competencies
Strategic thinking and decision making
Passionate self-driven entrepreneur who can develop long-term strategies as well as identify and execute on business opportunities aligned with the big picture.
Disciplined goal setter.
Analytical
Data-driven mind-set, able to execute and back up decisions made on data.
Communication
Excellent communication skills; listening, explaining, interpreting, analysing, arbitrating, negotiating, deciding.
Actively coordinate with cross-functional teams, virtual teams and HQ stakeholders in Europe and Korea.
Fluent in English is required, additional Nordic language is beneficial
Team
A strong team player who is able to motivate, persuade and influence others
Ability to work independently and collaboratively within structured/tight deadlines
Able to show high ownership and professionalism
Computer skills
Advanced user of both PowerPoint and Excel
About LG:
LG's vision is to supply top-of-the-range innovative digital products and services and ensure customer satisfaction LG is the brand that is Delightfully Smart. "Life's Good" slogan, and futuristic logo represent exactly what LG stands for LG has 5 core business domains: Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliances, Air Solutions and Business Solutions Så ansöker du
