Sap Abap Applications Expert
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-04-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
This role is within our Commercial Cluster in the Digital Finance area, responsible for enabling a bright future at Volvo through digital innovation within finance. The team has a hybrid setup between Sweden, India and China and works on the Wholesale Customer Invoicing solution.
We are now looking for a person with strong skills in SAP ABAP. You will be working with a team of highly ambitious SAP professionals, currently engaged in agile product development focusing on co-creating modern direct business transactions that partners and customers love. This position offers possibilities for long-term development within a continuously growing area that has a bright future ahead and where you have a direct influence on customer satisfaction.
You would be based out of Gothenburg or Stockholm.
What you'll do
We are looking for an SAP ABAP Expert skilled on complex ABAP programming & have implementation knowledge on SAP FIORI, AIF set up & CDS views. Experience in SAP BTP Extension Suite and Integration Suite experience preferred. It would be an added advantage to have working knowledge on Integrations and someone who could scale up on technical areas based on the future integration strategy and needs for Volvo Cars. You have acquired solid experience as a Developer or Architect around traditional ABAP & ABAP on cloud.
You would be responsible for implementing and maintaining the Wholesale Customer Invoicing model working closely with our SAP Functional SME's and business users for our markets using SAP ECC and S/4HANA. Also, you would be working with integrations to our satellite applications in our digital landscape. Lastly, you would make sure that our solutions are in tandem with the overall technical & integration strategy.
You and your skills
We think you are an experienced SAP ABAP technical expert with implementation knowledge on SAP FIORI, AIF and CDS views & who has worked on several implementations, preferably in an agile model. Also, have relevant knowledge in designing apt solutions in S/4HANA more inclined towards the offer to cash business processes.
To be successful in this role you are a self-starter, and we expect you to have a problem solving & a go-getter attitude. It is important that you show integrity and promote change management with an agile mindset.
How to learn more and apply
Does this sound like your next challenge? Welcome with your application by submitting your resume and cover letter via the link below no later than the 26th April 2024. We will not accept applications via email. However, incoming applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so please apply as soon as possible.
For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact hiring manager Abhishek Palo at Abhishek.Palo@volvovcars.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Jonathan Allirol at tobias.schott@volvocars.com
. Please note that we will not accept applications via email. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "70882-42403597". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Tobias Schött 46764701122 Jobbnummer
8605280